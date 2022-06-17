Warriors Parade 2022: Route, Date, Schedule, TV Info and More

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors are NBA champions once again, and they will celebrate this year's title with a parade in San Francisco starting at 2:20 p.m. ET on Monday.

The Warriors released details of the parade after the team's 103-90 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals on Thursday. The parade will run a little over a mile in length on Market Street and is expected to conclude by 5 p.m. ET. The proceedings will be broadcast on NBA TV.

It's the fourth title in eight years for Golden State, solidifying the team's status as a dynasty. The Warriors have given their fans a ton of incredible moments over the years, but this year's run was particularly special because of the adversity the franchise faced before reaching the mountaintop.

After making it to five consecutive NBA Finals and winning three titles between 2015 and 2019, the Warriors missed the playoffs for two straight seasons. Golden State's return to the postseason this year saw the team overcome a younger generation of opponents on its way to another title. Monday's festivities won't simply be a celebration, but also a reflection of a long road back to the pinnacle of the sport.

Under head coach Steve Kerr, the Warriors core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala has now brought four championship parades to the Bay Area. Golden State fans will surely appreciate the opportunity to honor the Warriors' legacy once again.