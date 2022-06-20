76ers 2022 NBA Mock Draft: Roundup of B/R Staff, Expert Picks

76ers 2022 NBA Mock Draft: Roundup of B/R Staff, Expert PicksJune 20, 2022
The Philadelphia 76ers are on the doorstep of NBA championship contention, but they're still waiting on their breakthrough.
It's hard to imagine that transformation will take place during Thursday's draft, since the Sixers hold the No. 23 pick and nothing else. However, Philly's sole focus should be closing the gap on the Association's elites, and turning this pick into a rotation player could be hugely helpful on that front.
To get a feel for who might end up in Philadelphia, we're examining three recent expert mocks.
Bleacher Report: Jaden Hardy, SG, G League Ignite
Philly has enough talent on the roster to take a big swing if it chooses.
Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman sees the Sixers going that exact route with Hardy, who just last summer was regarded as a top-three prospect in this draft.
Obviously, things didn't go great this past season, as he struggled mightily with decision-making and shot selection. Still, he has every shot-creation move in his bag, plus an ignitable three-ball and the ability to run pick-and-roll.
This is a swing for the fences, but if it connects, it could be a moon-shot home run.
The Ringer: Blake Wesley, SG, Notre Dame
The idea of what Wesley could become in time is intoxicating. It's tempting enough that The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor thinks Philly could roll the dice on him.
"A raw, high-upside player like Wesley would have wide appeal," O'Connor wrote. "If the Sixers keep [this pick], taking a swing could pay off since they don't have a first again until 2024 after the Nets deferred this year's pick to take Philly's 2023 selection instead."
Wesley lacks polish, as evidenced by his underwhelming 40.4/30.3/65.7 shooting slash and the fact he nearly matched his 2.4 assists with 2.2 turnovers. Still, if the Sixers can be patient with his development, the reward could eventually be enormous.
He could create space inside of an elevator and keeps defenses off balance with dribble moves and speed changes. If you squint, you can see him becoming both an off-the-dribble shooting threat and a primary playmaker. His defense is ready to contribute right now, and the same goes for his transition finishing.
Sports Illustrated: Tari Eason, PF, LSU
If the Sixers balance their budget with a Tobias Harris trade this offseason, they'll need to find a new power forward.
SI.com's Jeremy Woo thinks Eason could be an option to fill that void.
"Eason would be a pretty interesting option here, considering his analytics-friendly production and his potential fit as a big, rangy defender," Woo wrote. "... Eason's basketball IQ is a bit suspect, and he's foul-prone and an average shooter, but if he can iron those things out he should be able to help a team."
Eason could immediately make his mark with energy, athleticism and open-floor finishing, but Philly would hope he could tap further into his intriguing offensive skills. There are flashes of high-level passing and perimeter shooting that could raise his ceiling several stories if he ever fully harnesses them.