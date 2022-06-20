76ers 2022 NBA Mock Draft: Roundup of B/R Staff, Expert Picks

0 of 3

Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers are on the doorstep of NBA championship contention, but they're still waiting on their breakthrough.

It's hard to imagine that transformation will take place during Thursday's draft, since the Sixers hold the No. 23 pick and nothing else. However, Philly's sole focus should be closing the gap on the Association's elites, and turning this pick into a rotation player could be hugely helpful on that front.

To get a feel for who might end up in Philadelphia, we're examining three recent expert mocks.

