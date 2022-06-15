2022 NBA Mock Draft: 2-Round Predictions and Latest Buzz

2 of 5

6. Indiana Pacers: Dyson Daniels (G League Ignite, PG/SG, 2003)

7. Portland Trail Blazers: Bennedict Mathurin (Arizona, SG/SF, Sophomore)

8. New Orleans Pelicans (via Lakers): Shaedon Sharpe (Kentucky, SG, Freshman)

9. San Antonio Spurs: AJ Griffin (Duke, SF, Freshman)

10. Washington Wizards: Johnny Davis (Wisconsin, SG, Sophomore)

11. New York Knicks: Malaki Branham (Ohio State, SG, Freshman)

12. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Clippers): Jalen Duren (Memphis, C, Freshman)

13. Charlotte Hornets: Mark Williams (Duke, C, Sophomore)

14. Cleveland Cavaliers: Ochai Agbaji (Kansas, SG, Senior)

Sharpe's Draft Range: Nos. 4-10

If a surprise name can shake up the top four, we're hearing it is Sharpe. There is some buzz about a team in the top four showing extra interest, though it is difficult to picture him going that high, considering general managers are evaluating Sharpe on 2021 AAU tape and workouts.

The Sacramento Kings would make the most sense, given how his shooting/shot-making would fit next to De'Aaron Fox. He's in the conversation for the Detroit Pistons at No. 5 and likely every team picking sixth to 10th. It's difficult to picture him getting past both the San Antonio Spurs and Washington Wizards.

Daniels Becoming Desirable, Safe Play

By June 23, Daniels will have worked out for every team picking Nos. 4-11. Between his age (19), versatility and maturity, which has become evident to teams during the interview process, Daniels is being viewed as a can't-lose selection in the mid-lottery.

The draft has been perceived to have four potential stars—Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero, Jaden Ivey. In the next tier, Daniels has become the desirable star role player with a high floor that suggests a team can't go wrong. The fact that he could be used in so many different ways—either at point guard or off the ball as a wing or forward—allows teams to not have to worry about fit.

Who Bites on 1st True Center?

Duren worked out for the Portland Trail Blazers, who seem like a best-case outcome for the projected first true center taken. The Blazers need to improve defensively, and rim protection is Duren's selling point.

He doesn't seem like a realistic target for the New Orleans Pelicans at No. 8, assuming they want more spacing with Zion Williamson returning. The Spurs make sense for Duren. The Wizards played Kristaps Porzingis at center with Kyle Kuzma and Rui Hachimura in the rotation. And the New York Knicks' need for offense makes it difficult to imagine they will grab a 5 who can't shoot or create, even if they lose Mitchell Robinson.

The lowest he could fall figures to be to the Charlotte Hornets at No. 13. For the Oklahoma City Thunder at No. 12, the idea of pairing defensive aces in Holmgren and Duren has to be appealing.