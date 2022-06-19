College Baseball World Series 2022: Sunday Scores, Winners and Bracket Results

AP Photo/John Peterson

For one of Texas or Texas A&M, the dreams of winning a national championship will have to wait another year.

The Longhorns and Aggies lost their opening contests of the 2022 College World Series to set up a dramatic elimination contest Sunday in Omaha, Nebraska.

Notre Dame and Oklahoma will have more of a buffer when they battle for a semifinal berth.

Sunday Results

No. 5 Texas A&M 10, No. 9 Texas 2

Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma, 7:37 p.m. ET

Sunday Recap

A four-run second inning propelled Texas A&M to a 10-2 win over Texas, thus extending the Aggies' stay in Omaha.

The Longhorns drew first blood and were up 2-0 entering the bottom of the second. By the time the inning ended, though, starting pitcher Lucas Gordon had been chased from the game.

With runners on first and second and one out, Brett Minnich doubled to left to halve A&M's deficit. Jordan Thompson stepped to the plate next and singled to score another run and tie the game at two.

On the 11th pitch of his at-bat with two outs, Trevor Werner plated two more runs with a single to put the Aggies in the lead.

Little by little, Texas A&M padded its advantage, adding one run apiece in the third and fourth before the lineup manufactured two more in the fifth. After a scoreless sixth, the Aggies plated another two runs before the onslaught ceased.

Thompson was one of the top offensive performers, going 2-for-2 with two walks, two RBI and two runs scored. His production came in handy as Werner, Jack Moss and Dylan Rock were a combined 2-of-13 from the top three spots in the order.

Micah Dallas did the heavy lifting on the mound. He allowed six hits and two runs—one unearned—and struck out three in five innings of work. Jacob Palisch and Brad Rudis combined to pitch the final four innings and held the Longhorns to one hit.