    2023 TE Prospect Will Randle Commits to Texas; HS Teammate of 5-Star QB Arch Manning

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJune 19, 2022

    Mike Roach, 247Sports

    Will Randle, a 3-star tight end from Isidore Newman High School in New Orleans, has committed to the Texas Longhorns, per multiple reports.

    Sam Khan Jr. @skhanjr

    Texas lands a commitment from 2023 TE Will Randle, according to Nelson Stewart, his coach at Isidore Newman.<br><br>Randle, a 3-star prospect, earned an offer from the Longhorns last summer during camp season.<br><br>He is teammates with No. 1 overall 2023 prospect Arch Manning.

    Randle has been catching passes at Isidore Newman from the top prospect in the class of 2023, quarterback Arch Manning.

