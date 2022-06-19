2023 TE Prospect Will Randle Commits to Texas; HS Teammate of 5-Star QB Arch Manning

2023 TE Prospect Will Randle Commits to Texas; HS Teammate of 5-Star QB Arch ManningJune 19, 2022
Will Randle, a 3-star tight end from Isidore Newman High School in New Orleans, has committed to the Texas Longhorns, per multiple reports.
Sam Khan Jr. @skhanjr
Texas lands a commitment from 2023 TE Will Randle, according to Nelson Stewart, his coach at Isidore Newman.<br><br>Randle, a 3-star prospect, earned an offer from the Longhorns last summer during camp season.<br><br>He is teammates with No. 1 overall 2023 prospect Arch Manning.
Randle has been catching passes at Isidore Newman from the top prospect in the class of 2023, quarterback Arch Manning.
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
