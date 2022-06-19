2023 TE Prospect Will Randle Commits to Texas; HS Teammate of 5-Star QB Arch Manning

Mike Roach, 247Sports

Will Randle, a 3-star tight end from Isidore Newman High School in New Orleans, has committed to the Texas Longhorns, per multiple reports.

Randle has been catching passes at Isidore Newman from the top prospect in the class of 2023, quarterback Arch Manning.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

