Michael Lorenzen Blames MLB for 'Slick' Baseballs After Hitting Justin Upton in Head

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Michael Lorenzen said Major League Baseball is to blame after hitting Seattle Mariners outfielder Justin Upton in Friday's game.

The pitch nailed Upton in the head and forced the veteran to leave the game, but afterward, Lorenzen said it was the league's inconsistent baseballs that caused the problem:

"I don't know what Major League Baseball is playing with these baseballs, but that fully slipped out of my hand. It's just crazy man. As a kid you think Major League Baseball is the greatest thing ever, and you get here and you realize, what are they doing? All of a sudden they're going to change the baseballs. I know [Kevin] Gausman had an issue in Toronto. So it's a league wide thing. These baseballs are slick. They did get someone hurt. So that's on Major League Baseball for sure. I don't know what's going on. These baseball's are straight out of the package."

Slick baseballs have been a common complaint among pitchers this season, especially after players are hit by pitches. Chris Bassitt discussed the issue after three New York Mets teammates were hit in one game in April.

"The MLB has a very big problem with the baseballs. They're bad," Bassitt said. "Everyone knows it. Every pitcher in the league knows it. They’re bad. They don't care."

Upton was able to return to the field on Saturday, but injured players because of bad equipment is a bad look for MLB.