Like the Warriors Before Them, the Boston Celtics Have One Less Thing to Worry About

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

The Boston Celtics season didn't have a fairy tale ending, but there are plenty of positives Boston can take away from their NBA Finals loss to the Golden State Warriors. Chief among them: The front office can trust their superstar duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown as true pillars of a championship team.

Before this year's trade deadline, it seemed like every time the Celtics stumbled, calls for the team to break up the Tatum-Brown duo grew louder. But sometimes—as the Golden State Warriors know—it's the moves you don't make that have a lasting impact.

The Celtics can rest easy this summer looking at the parallels to where they are now. Before Golden State started their dynasty, nobody in the Bay Area was even considering multiple championships. Instead, they were talking about trades.

In 2011, the Warriors discussed trading Curry and Thompson to the New Orleans Pelicans for Chris Paul. The deal broke down when Paul said he would not re-sign with the then-struggling Warriors when his contract was up.

Thompson was also the subject of a possible trade five years ago to Indiana for then-Pacers star Paul George confirmed to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that he was aware of the Pacers putting forth a trade for Thompson, which the Warriors reportedly declined. And in an interview with Draymond Green for The Draymond Green Show podcast, Curry revealed how he was supposed to be included in a multi-player deal to Milwaukee instead of Monta Ellis.

In the NBA, there's little patience for young superstar duos without a ring. But now, the Celtics have seemingly put to rest any doubt that Tatum and Brown can find success at the highest levels.

Most of the Celtics trade chatter had involved Brown, who has been in rumors with some of the biggest names in the NBA, such as George, Jimmy Butler, Bradley Beal, Anthony Davis, James Harden and Domantas Sabonis among others.

Marcus Smart, this year's Defensive Player of the Year, has been involved in his share of trade rumors, too.

But staying the course seemed like a good idea to Tatum and Brown, and evidently Boston's front office. Tatum said he and Brown have had conversations in the past about the speculation that one of them might be traded.

"We've had plenty of talks," Tatum said on the Old Man & the Three podcast in February. "We ask each other, "You want to be here? We're both like, 'Yeah.'"

After Tatum and Brown proved their core is built for a championship run, the trade chatter should be forbidden.

"I don't see them breaking up this core; not at all," Warriors assistant coach Ron Adams told Bleacher Report. "It's a young team and they're really, really good and already know how to win at the highest levels. You don't see players that young, leading teams this far, a lot in the NBA…this (Celtics) team is built to do some things, some great things for sure."

Rick Carlisle, head coach of the Indiana Pacers who also won an NBA title (1986) as a player with the Celtics, doesn't think it's a matter of personnel.

"They (Celtics) have great pieces," Carlisle told Bleacher Report. "Their getting back here every year is always about a mental disposition as much as anything. The questions are, 'Can you stay healthy?' and, 'Can you stay hungry?'"

Tatum and Brown are 24 and 25 years old, respectively, and considered by many to be among the NBA's best players (when the Warriors made their first 2015 title run, Curry and Thompson were 27 and 25 years old, respectively). Bleacher Report ranked the top 100 players prior to the start of the 2021-2022 season, with Tatum and Brown coming in at No. 11 and 26, respectively.

Tatum seems assured of beginning next season somewhere among the league's top-10 players. And the play of Brown will likely result in him moving up the charts as well into a likely top-20 player.

The Celtics also have a strong defensive foundation. Ime Udoka's arrival has ushered in an even more impactful brand of defense than the one initially built by Brad Stevens.

The Celtics' defensive rating during the regular season was a league-best 106.2, and their defensive rating in the playoffs of 106.3 is second only to the Milwaukee Bucks (102.7), who they defeated in the second round of the playoffs.

Even Golden State's Draymond Green sees this Celtics team being in the championship mix for a long time to come.

"I know a championship-caliber team when I see one," Green said during an interview with ESPN before the Finals. "A championship team has a guy who can go get a bucket, no matter what. They have that. They have great defenders. They have a great coach—young coach, but is showing that he can make adjustments and that he's ready for the moment. Like, they have the pieces."