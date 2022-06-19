X

    Lightning Mocked by NHL Twitter After Blowout Loss to Avalanche in Game 2

    Erin WalshJune 19, 2022

    Saturday night was one to forget for the Tampa Bay Lightning, who were embarrassed by the Colorado Avalanche 7-0 in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena in Denver.

    It was an all-around disappointing effort from the Bolts, who were widely expected to bounce back from an underwhelming 4-3 overtime loss in Game 1 on Wednesday. Instead, they'll head back to Amalie Arena in an attempt to climb out of an 0-2 hole in the series.

    Bolts netminder Andrei Vasilevskiy received the brunt of the criticism on Saturday night for allowing seven goals on 31 shots. However, the team in front of him played just as poorly, if not worse.

    The team finished with just 17 shots on goal through three periods as the offense was near invisible. The defense, meanwhile, had an extremely difficult time containing the speedy, highly-skilled offense of the Avalanche, frequently allowing breakaways and scoring chances.

    Valeri Nichushkin (two), Josh Manson, Andre Burakovsky, Darren Helm and Cale Makar (two) all finished with goals for the Avalanche.

    Tampa Bay's performance on Saturday earned it some heavy criticism on social media, and rightfully so. Even legendary basketball sportscaster Dick Vitale weighed in on the game, asking if there was a mercy rule in hockey.

    Dick Vitale @DickieV

    Is there a mercy rule in the NHL?

    Ben Ross @BenRossTweets

    One of the most embarrassing performances I’ve ever seen here from the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Lightning?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Lightning</a>. Completely outclassed. It’s 5-0 but it should really be about 10-0. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Avs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Avs</a> are a machine.

    David Pagnotta @TheFourthPeriod

    When’s the last time the Lightning have been embarrassed like this?

    Evan Closky @ECloskyWTSP

    This is quite the embarrassing effort from the Lightning. No other way around it. In Game 1 there were barely any odd-man rushes. This time around it looks like the Avs get a 3-on-1 or 3-on-2 every other shift.

    Jim Biringer @JimBiringer

    When was the last time the Lightning have been outplayed and embarrassed like this? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/gobolts?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#gobolts</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/goavsgo?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#goavsgo</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/stanleycup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#stanleycup</a>

    Big D @danger_knutson

    Vasilevskiy looking like SWISS CHEESE

    Whitney Harding @WhitneyNBC4

    Five? FIVE!? Vasilevskiy looks human and that's something I don't think I've seen before. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StanleyCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StanleyCup</a>

    Cody Nagel @CodyNagel247

    Vasilevskiy getting no help in front of him. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoAvsGo?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoAvsGo</a>

    Gustyn @GustynMontoya

    Vasilevskiy turning into Vaseline because those goals are going in smooth. <a href="https://t.co/CT6WccbtJd">pic.twitter.com/CT6WccbtJd</a>

    🅿️atrick⭐️ @patrick7111996

    Lightning the first 3 rounds vs now <a href="https://t.co/dkpAsTQmj5">pic.twitter.com/dkpAsTQmj5</a>

    Dean G @deanfense12

    I agree with James here. The Avs are a different team and yes they look great but I will never ever count out the back to back defending champs in the Lightning. Colorado needs to do what the Rangers couldn’t do and steal a game in Tampa Bay whether it’s game 3 or 4 or even both <a href="https://t.co/mGMp8bKx8b">https://t.co/mGMp8bKx8b</a>

    Hockey Settles All Disputes @HAXLEH

    Someone better call the <a href="https://twitter.com/TBLightning?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TBLightning</a> and remind them there's a game tonight. Not sure they remembered to show up against the <a href="https://twitter.com/Avalanche?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Avalanche</a>.

    Liam @the_liam_reilly

    idk what’s worse <br><br>drakes new album or this tampa bay lightning disasterclass tonight LMFAOOOOO

    Drew Durham @TheNotoriousADD

    I was hoping for a better Stanley Cup Final, but man the Avs just are so damn good. No disrespect to the Lightning, they’re impressive as hell, but damn this might be over soon.

    J Sam J @JSamSAT

    Is there a mercy rule in the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StanleyCupFinal?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StanleyCupFinal</a> ? In my (non-expert) opinion the Lightning need to allow less goals going forward

    Riley Sorbo @riley_sorbo

    The Lightning are looking RATTLED in Denver! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/avs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#avs</a>

    Pete Blackburn @PeteBlackburn

    The Lightning starting this game <a href="https://t.co/yCli8xzXVI">pic.twitter.com/yCli8xzXVI</a>

    matt @thatsG_risKy

    Lightning are frauds. How about you win a cup against a team that’s not the 37 seed or win a road game in front of a crowd? The avalanche are a real hockey team and these fans are smoking them out of their stadium

    tmark @spikeydarklord

    So the <a href="https://twitter.com/TBLightning?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TBLightning</a> were surprised by the <a href="https://twitter.com/Avalanche?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Avalanche</a> speed in game 1. 😂 😂 😂 <br>They must REALLY be shocked now!<br>5-0 after 2. Vasilevskiy buried under an <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Avalanche?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Avalanche</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoAvsGo?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoAvsGo</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FindAWay?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FindAWay</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeWantTheCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WeWantTheCup</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AvalancheWarning?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AvalancheWarning</a>

    Mark Scheig @markscheig

    The Lightning now need to blow into the Nintendo cartridge and put the Game Genie in. <a href="https://t.co/3SuxWNTVu4">https://t.co/3SuxWNTVu4</a>

    Action Network @ActionNetworkHQ

    The only person that can save the Lightning <a href="https://t.co/80MWQalUcm">pic.twitter.com/80MWQalUcm</a>

    It was a brutal showing from the Lightning, but it's hard to already rule out the back-to-back defending champions, especially with the series set to shift to Tampa Bay.

    The Bolts went down 0-2 to the New York Rangers in the Eastern Conference Final and went on to defeat the Blueshirts in six games. The team's resiliency and veteran leadership will surely be a factor in Game 3, and Saturday night's shellacking should be all the fuel the team needs to reset.

    Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final is set for 8 p.m. ET on Monday at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

