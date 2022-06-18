Jaden Ivey Talks All-Time NBA Starting 5, Playing Like Ja Morant, More in B/R AMA

Scott Taetsch/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Jaden Ivey ascended to the top of the basketball world during his two-season stint at Purdue.

The 20-year-old is projected to be an early lottery selection in the 2022 NBA draft on Thursday. B/R's Jonathan Wasserman has the Sacramento Kings using the No. 4 pick on him.

A 4-star prospect coming out of La Lumiere High School in Indiana, Ivey was an All-Big Ten First Team and All-American Second Team selection as a sophomore in 2021-22.

Leading up to the draft, Ivey sat down with B/R for an AMA session to discuss a variety of topics, including which current player he models his game after, his all-time starting five and more.

The following is the transcript from the AMA session.

@BleacherReport Jaden so I understand you're here on behalf of Bose. Can you tell us more about your partnership with them and the importance of music to you?

I'm very excited for the opportunity to be with Team Bose. I think the biggest thing is I love music. Music gets me going. Music helps start my day. I like to listen to music a lot so to partner with them is a great thing for me.

@Haasdaboss Which NBA player do you think you model your game after?

Ja Morant and Russell Westbrook. Just the athleticism and speed that they play with, I kind of possess some of those skills on the court

@Kiran_Gamecock What is your all time starting five?

Michael Jordan, LeBron, Kobe, Kareem, Larry Bird

@Moko1 Is there a specific guy you're really looking forward to playing?

After watching the Finals, Steph Curry is definitely one of those guys I want to compete against. Obviously, top-5 PG of All-Time, Top-10 players of all-time

LeBron, having watched him all my life, as a young kid. He's given a lot of young kid(s) hope. LeBron is one of the guys I look up to. Jayson Tatum, Damian Lillard as well.

@Not_DerwinJames Who was someone who gave you absolute nightmares trying to guard them during your time in CBB?

Johnny Davis. The performance he had against us at home was very tough

@DejounteMustard The most underrated part of your game is ____

My passing. I think it's a skill that I just started to really just show people I can do: I can pass the ball and I want to give my teammates the ball. I think that's a very underrated part of my game.

@OfficiallyPolo If you could dunk on one current or all-time player, who would it be?

I would say LeBron.

@Just_in_Time What does your playlist look like before games and do you have a go-to hype song you always need to listen to?

It's up to the artist that I like. I listen to a certain artists everyday, to help me through my day, or help me get in a great mode for the basketball game.

@Emand1988 Top 5 rappers?

NBA YoungBoy, Tupac, Kendrick Lamar, DMX, Lil Uzi Vert

@Mayer0816 Who was your inspiration to get into basketball? Did you guys ever hoop together whether it was pickup games or one on one?

My mother. Just watching her, all the success she's had. I've seen her success at a young age, it made me hungry. I want to have success of my own. She was one of the smartest. She wasn't the most athletic, but she was good enough to teach me things on the court, certain moves I can do to help me score the basketball. It's why she's a coach. She understands the game and is super smart.

@GeorgiaGoat What tips would you have for young ballers who aspire to be great?

The biggest thing is it's not going to be easy. Whether it's basketball or baseball or football, you're going to have obstacles to overcome and it's up to you to have the mindset to overcome them and the biggest thing is you got to work hard to accomplish your dreams.

@KingHedera As an Indiana resident, what is your favorite local restaurant chain?

I'm a big Soho guy. It's hibachi in South Bend. Growing up, I would go there all the time. I would say Pancake House is another one. I'm a big breakfast guy. Having a good breakfast is important to me and Pancake House is one of those restaurants I always went to.

@BayLegend I'm an incoming freshman. What's something to look forward to at Purdue?

Biggest thing is the people at Purdue. Everyone had a genuine heart, really cares for you and wanted you to succeed at whatever you're doing on campus.

@Blurshnersh Who is your favorite cartoon character?

I was a big Spongebob kid growing up

@Saddock21 Zebra cakes or cosmic brownies?

Definitely a Zebra Cake guy

@Coltssuperfan20 Would you be happy to get drafted by the Pacers?

I'm just really grateful. Whatever opportunity comes my way I'll be extremely grateful. If that opportunity comes my way, I would be definitely very happy coming from my upbringing. Being an Indiana kid, being in Indiana my whole life, so that would be amazing but whatever team drafts me I'll be ready and happy for the opportunity.