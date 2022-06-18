College World Series 2022: Saturday Scores, Winners and Bracket Results

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The College World Series continued Saturday, with two more matchups on tap in Bracket 2 as Arkansas, Stanford, Ole Miss and Auburn looked to move to the winner's side of things.

Below, we'll break down the day's scores and highlights.

Arkansas Beats Stanford, 17-2

The Razorbacks left little doubt in their game against the Cardinal.

Arkansas' bats were lively from beginning to end, annihilating Stanford's pitching en route to a 17-2 blowout win.

The Razorbacks peppered the Cardinal with 21 hits and added seven walks, scoring double-digit runs despite having just two homers in the contest from Cayden Wallace and Chris Lanzilli.

Michael Turner finished 4-for-6, while Peyton Stovall had four RBI and Robert Moore reached base five times, scoring three runs.

Connor Noland earned the win, giving up just six hits, a walk and two runs in 7.2 innings, while Stanford's Alex Williams (eight hits, five runs and two walks in 4.1 innings) took the loss.

The Razorbacks blew open a 1-1 game in the top of the fifth, pushing five runs across in the inning. Three runs in the seventh, two in the eighth and six in the ninth ended any comeback hopes the Cardinal might have harbored.

Arkansas now awaits the winner of Ole Miss and Auburn in the winner's bracket, while Stanford will face the loser with its season on the line.