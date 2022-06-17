Kraken's Philipp Grubauer Says He's Been Called a Nazi by Other Players

Bruce Kluckhohn/NHLI via Getty Images

Seattle Kraken goalie Philipp Grubauer said Friday he has been called a Nazi by other players during his hockey career.

Grubauer told the story as part of the Kraken's "Hockey is for Everyone" discussion series:

The 30-year-old Grubauer, who is from Germany, said in the full video of the conversation on the Kraken's website that the slurs were used against him during his junior hockey playing days.

Grubauer played in Canada's Ontario Hockey League from 2009 to 2011 for the Belleville Bulls, Windsor Spitfires and Kingston Frontenacs after growing up in Germany and playing junior hockey there as well.

During the discussion, Grubauer said he and other players used to be afraid to speak up because of the reaction it would elicit, including "20 other guys chirping you" from the other team.

The veteran netminder went on to suggest that the culture has changed in hockey since then with players coming together to stand up against hateful language and views.

Grubauer recently finished his first season with the expansion Kraken after signing a six-year contract with them in free agency.

He posted an 18-35-1 record with a 3.16 goals-against average, .889 save percentage and two shutouts.

Grubauer previously played for the Washington Capitals and Colorado Avalanche, earning a Stanley Cup with the Caps as a backup in 2018, and finishing third in the Vezina Trophy voting as the Avs' starter in 2021.