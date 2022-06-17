Bruins Rumors: David Quinn, Jay Leach Favorites to Replace Bruce Cassidy as HC

Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images

It appears the Boston Bruins have two front-runners for their vacant head coaching position.

Former New York Rangers head coach David Quinn and Seattle Kraken assistant Jay Leach are the two leading candidates to replace Bruce Cassidy as head coach of the Black and Gold, according to The Athletic's Fluto Shinzawa.

Quinn is set to interview with the Bruins next week, and Leach is expected to interview with the franchise "at some time," Shinzawa added.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

