Bob Myers Says Warriors Will 'Make an Effort' to Keep Title-Winning Team Together

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

After the Golden State Warriors took home the 2022 NBA title, general manager Bob Myers will try to keep the team intact heading into next season.

"We don't know what the market will be for our guys," Myers said after Thursday's championship celebration, via Anthony Slater of The Athletic. "We'll make an effort to keep the team together. It's a good balance of young, old and in the middle. There isn't a guy we don't like. So, we'll try."

Several members of the rotation are set to become unrestricted free agents this offseason, including Kevon Looney, Gary Payton II, Otto Porter and Andre Iguodala. Looney and Payton could especially see interest on the open market after playing expanded roles in 2021-22.

Jordan Poole is also eligible for an extension after a breakout year.

Myers still hopes to run it back in 2022-23 with as much as the current squad as possible.

"We have a great roster," the GM said. "I don't anticipate a lot of changes."

One problem is the Warriors already had the highest payroll in the NBA last season, and the salaries of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green are only getting bigger.

It might be difficult for Golden State to match any high offers for their free agents.

The good news is there are ready-made replacements already on the roster in recent lottery picks James Wiseman, Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga.

Wiseman missed all of last season with a knee injury while Moody and Kuminga combined for just 19 total minutes in the NBA Finals, but they each could be ready for bigger roles in 2022-23.

Though these players are unproven, there could be enough talent on the roster to let the free agents walk and remain a title contender.