Isaiah Thomas on Celtics' Robert Williams Playing on Knee Injury: 'Heard That Before'

Isaiah Thomas has a warning for Robert Williams III: Be careful playing through injuries the Boston Celtics say can't get worse.

Thomas famously played for the Celtics despite an injured hip during the 2016-17 season and aggravated the injury during the 2017 playoffs. The injury forever altered his career, with Thomas never returning to the All-NBA form he showed that season.

