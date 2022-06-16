College World Series 2022: Championship Bracket and Predictions

Samuel Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The SEC rules the 2022 College World Series, but there is no guarantee of a team from the conference hoisting the trophy in Omaha, Nebraska.

The path to the final is difficult for three of those programs since they reside on the same side of the bracket.

Only one of Arkansas, Auburn and Ole Miss could advance to the championship series out of the bottom half of the eight-team group.

All of those SEC West programs have to go through the Stanford Cardinal, who are the highest national seed left in the bracket.

Stanford is one of four national seeds that made it through the regional and super regional rounds to get to Omaha. Texas A&M, Texas and Auburn are the others.

Texas A&M is the SEC's lone hope in the top side of the bracket. Future SEC members Oklahoma and Texas are in that part of the bracket along with Notre Dame, who upset top seed Tennessee in the super regional round.

The field appears to be wide open since most of the College World Series qualifiers needed three games to advance out of both rounds.

Texas A&M might be the favored team based on its performances in the first two rounds of the NCAA baseball tournament.

The Aggies were the only team from the first two rounds to win all their games at home. Ole Miss went 5-0, but it traveled to Miami and Southern Miss for those contests.

The full College World Series bracket and TV schedule can be found here on NCAA.com.

Predictions

Texas A&M Establishes Dominance In Top Half Of Bracket

Texas A&M used a clean sweep of the first two rounds to advance to Omaha.

The Aggies had 32 runs in the regional round to beat Oral Roberts, Louisiana and TCU.

The bats kept rolling against Louisville in the super regional round, as the Aggies produced nine runs and a pair of home runs to get past the ACC side.

A&M opens the College World Series against Oklahoma with a fresh set of arms and in-form bats.

That is the best combination of factors to go into Omaha with. The Aggies are prepared to run through the top part of the bracket and are fresh enough to go through the losers' bracket.

A&M should get past an Oklahoma team that conceded a few high run totals over the last two weeks.

The Sooners allowed 11 runs in a Game 2 super regional loss to Virginia Tech, and they allowed seven runs in their only regional loss against Florida.

Oklahoma did not allow more than four runs in any of its NCAA tournament victories, but the two high concessions can create enough worry to not trust it against A&M.

Texas A&M can absorb a bad appearance from one of its starters with a fresh bullpen. The Aggies used three pitchers in each Game 1 of the last two rounds. They have no problem asking for multiple innings out of key relievers. Joseph Menefee gave up five hits and one earned run in 5.1 innings of relief to bridge the gap between starters and closer.

A potential second-round matchup with Notre Dame or Texas will not be easy, but A&M will not have to face Longhorns ace Pete Hansen, and it has experience outslugging the Big 12 side from a 12-9 regular-season win. Notre Dame could be a tough foe, but if A&M limits its home run concessions, it stands a good chance to win that contest.

A&M has to be viewed as the favorite in the top bracket, and depending on what happens in the bottom, it could be the SEC's best hope to take home a title.

Top Power Bats Shine in Bottom Half Of Bracket

The bottom half of the bracket could be a showcase of the nation's best sluggers.

Auburn's Sonny DiChiara, Ole Miss' Tim Elko and Brock Jones from Stanford are three of the best hitters in college baseball.

DiChiara, Elko, Jones and Stanford's Carter Graham all hit over 20 home runs this season. Each player will be a nightmare to get out for the opposing pitching staff.

Stanford could be the most dangerous team of it, Auburn, Ole Miss and Arkansas because it comes into Omaha off a 30-run output against UConn in the super regional round.

The Pac-12 side produced 72 runs over the first two rounds of the postseason. a streak that started with a 20-2 shellacking of Binghamton.

None of the four teams in the bottom half possesses the best slugger left in the tournament. Texas' Ivan Melendez leads the nation with 32 home runs.

But the collection of offensive talent spread across the four teams could produce more offensive fireworks in Saturday's opening-round games compared to Friday's clashes.

Arkansas unleashed 44 runs on the Stillwater regional and then bested North Carolina with its pitching, Ole Miss blanked Southern Miss 15-0 over two games in the last round, and Auburn totaled 65 runs over six postseason games.

The top arms on each pitching staff have the potential to slow down each offense, but that does not seem likely given the massive totals produced over the first two rounds.

If that is the case, the 2022 College World Series could open in similar fashion to last year's edition.

One side of the bracket produced 27 runs in two opening games, while the other side had six runs out of Virginia and three from the other three teams.