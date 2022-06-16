Former NFL LB Brandon Spikes Posts Photo After Being Hit by Airport Bus

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Former NFL linebacker Brandon Spikes, who played for the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots during a seven-year career, said he was struck by an airport bus.

Spikes posted a picture of himself Wednesday being treated on a stretcher:

No update about his status has been provided as of Thursday morning.

Spikes showcased a private jet on his feed Tuesday afternoon and showed himself inside the plane once again Wednesday morning.

The 34-year-old North Carolina native didn't share where he traveled or the airport where he was injured.

Spikes was a standout college player at the University of Florida from 2006 through 2009. He earned three first-team All-SEC and two consensus All-American selections while helping the Gators win a pair of national championships.

The linebacker had two stints apiece with the Patriots, who selected him in the second round of the 2010 draft, and the Bills. He hasn't played since the 2016 season.

He finished his NFL career with 349 total tackles, 15 passes defended, five forced fumbles, two sacks and two interceptions in 78 regular-season appearances.

Spikes announced the launch of a new venture—Spikes Kava Bar—in Gainesville, Florida, the home of UF, in October.