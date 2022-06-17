1 Trade Each NFL Team Should Offer Before 2022 Training Camp Starts

0 of 32

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The NFL has entered a trading frenzy over the last two offseasons. We've never seen so many stars swapping teams as we have recently. The booming salary cap and player empowerment era have forever changed the way the NFL operates.

The constant wave of trades has made the NFL a year-round news producer. With training camp quickly approaching this summer, more deals will happen. It's just a matter of time until we see the next deal struck.

We've scoured each roster and salary cap sheet to find key roster needs that could realistically be addressed via trade this offseason. Every team has a different amount of assets they can utilize, and future cap space and quality of backups play a part in roster building. It's not easy to find a deal that makes sense for every team.

Nevertheless, we found one trade that each franchise should offer before training camp arrives. Let's dive in as we explore the market for the best possible outcome for all 32 teams.