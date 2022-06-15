2022-23 NHL Regular Season to Open on Oct. 11, per Commissioner Gary Bettman

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The NHL has set Oct. 11 as the opening night of the 2022-23 season, commissioner Gary Bettman said Wednesday.

The date falls in line with the 2021-22 campaign, which opened Oct. 12, and seems to be setting a trend of the NHL opening its season during the second week of October. The league has regularly moved back and forth between the first and second weeks of the month.

