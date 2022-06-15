Ranking the 20 Greatest Impact Wrestling Stars Ever

1 of 11

20. Alex Shelley

The mastermind of Paparazzi Productions began his run in Impact Wrestling as a member of the X-Division but is most remembered for his partnership with Chris Sabin in the Motor City Machine Guns. Whether tearing the house down in some of the best, most revolutionary tag matches of the last two decades, producing comedic genius with Kevin Nash in backstage vignettes or still popping up today to battle the best in the company, Shelley's place in Impact Wrestling is undeniable.

19. Raven

Raven was the architect of one of the great, early Impact Wrestling feuds with Jeff Jarrett that culminated in a must-see June 2003 championship bout that ranks as one of the most influential matches in those formative days of the company. He would ultimately win the world title in 2005 and help lay the groundwork for the hardcore history of the promotion. A trailblazer whose contributions to the promotion are probably not recognized as they should be.

18. Eddie Edwards

Edwards may be a heel with the Honor No More faction now, but for years, he was labeled the "heart and soul of Impact Wrestling," and with good reason. Whether he was teaming with Davey Richards, feuding with his longtime partner, brawling with Sami Callihan or winning world titles, his influence on the modern era of the company is bountiful. Still a threat to win the top prize in the company any time he challenges for it, Edwards is, arguably, the greatest and most inspirational of all Impact stars this last decade.

17. Bully Ray

As a member of Team 3D, Bully Ray was one of those 2005 signings who helped lend credibility to the company and bring with it the star power that was needed to make the jump to a top-tier wrestling entity. From there, he delivered tag team excellence, but it was his singles run, and world championship victory as the top heel in the promotion, that landed the WWE Hall of Famer in the top 20. His role as leader of the Aces and Eights, and manipulation of Hulk and Brooke Hogan, remain villainous gold.

16. Christopher Daniels

The argument can certainly be made that Daniels' place on this list is too low, which is a testament to the sheer amount of talent that has walked through the door and been key to the success of Impact over the years. A godfather of the X-Division, and participant in some of the greatest matches in company history, he is one of the most significant wrestlers in terms of developing the company's trademark division and establishing work rate. That he also donned the Curry Man mask earned him bonus points!

15. Rhino

Rhino arrived in Impact Wrestling in 2005 and wasted little time capturing the company's world title. Since then, he has had numerous stops with the promotion, in between returning to WWE, and has repeatedly been an asset to the company. Whether headlining, competing in ECW-influenced hardcore matches, or tagging with the likes of Heath, he has always managed to remain relevant even in the latter years of his career. His longevity, adaptability and that world title reign help him earn his spot on this countdown.

14. Jay Lethal

Whether he was plain ol' Jay Lethal or Black Machismo, the former X-Division and tag team champion's place in Impact Wrestling history is obvious. One of the great wrestlers in company history, he also proved his ability to entertain, breaking out Randy Savage and Ric Flair impersonations to great fanfare. If that is not enough, his win over the latter with his own Figure Four finisher at Victory Road 2010 should be. Another pillar of the X-Division during his time with the company and a standard-bearer for in-ring performance, Lethal absolutely earned his spot on this list. The only reason he is not higher? The wealth of talent ahead of him.

13. Christian Cage

There might not be a single star more important to the history of Impact Wrestling than Christian Cage. That sounds hyperbolic, but consider this: up until 2005, the big-name talents that arrived in what was then-TNA Wrestling were either legends or had been released from their deals with other more prolific promotions. Cage arrived on the scene willingly, opting to sign with the company because of the opportunities it presented talent rather than re-signing with WWE and remaining a bit player. It was a key moment that established Impact Wrestling as a true alternative to Vince McMahon's company. That Captain Charisma won a couple of world titles, and feuded with top stars like Kurt Angle, Sting and Kenny Omega, does not hurt his placement here.

12. Jeff Hardy

Jeff Hardy's history with Impact Wrestling is certainly...controversial. All it takes is one Google search to find that out. To say he does not belong on this countdown, or even this high, though, would be doing his legacy with the promotion a disservice. He was a key acquisition in 2004, helping to bring new eyes to the product. In 2010, his heel turn shocked the wrestling world as he aligned with Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff for a run as world champion. Flash foward a couple more years and his Ultimate Deletion match with brother Matt helped lay the groundwork for the cinematic wrestling that would dominate the sport during the COVID-19 pandemic. An innovator and one of the most recognizable faces in company history, his place on this list should be fairly obvious, even if his run with the company was not without issue.

11. Eric Young

Eric Young is not nearly recognized or appreciated for the performer he is and has been throughout his run in pro wrestling. A multi-talented wrestler who can excel in comedic skits one minute then deliver physically demanding matches the next, he is a great performer who has carved out one of the most unique runs in any company ever. Arriving as part of Team Canada, he transitioned into a paranoid comedy act, then became the promotions underdog world champion and returned in 2020, after a less-than-stellar run in WWE, as the leader of a cult-like faction hellbent on unleashing violence. Sunday, at Slammiversary, he challenges Josh Alexander for the Impact World Championship, proving his longevity in a company he once wore a turkey costume for.