Bleacher Report's Updated 2022 NHL Mock Draft for June

0 of 32

Claus Andersen/Getty Images

The 2022 NHL draft will be held in Montreal, with the first round taking place on Thursday, July 7, followed by Rounds 2 through 7 on July 8.

Save for the last two spots, we know what the final order will look like. As our previous mock drafts were based on the regular-season standings, it's time to revise our most recent installment, which came after the 2022 trade deadline.

A draft lottery on May 10 determined the top 16 spots, with the Montreal Canadiens winning the right to select first overall. The order of postseason elimination determined the remaining slots.



The outcome of the Stanley Cup Final will also decide whether the Colorado Avalanche or Tampa Bay Lightning finish last in the draft order. For now, we're basing their placement in the final two spots of our mock draft on where they finished in the overall standings.

Our selections were based on Central Scouting's final rankings and the requirements of each club. Players' stats and additional information are provided by Elite Prospects, CapFriendly, The Athletic's listing of its top 127 prospects and its annual ranking of each NHL team's prospect pool, and Daily Faceoff's final draft rankings.

It's unclear if Russia's war with Ukraine will make NHL clubs reluctant to draft Russian prospects. We will continue to include those players in this mock draft.