Updated 2022 NHL Mock Draft After the Trade DeadlineMarch 25, 2022
Updated 2022 NHL Mock Draft After the Trade Deadline
The 2022 NHL Trade Deadline is history.
Emphasis will always be placed on how the moves impact buyers' chances in the upcoming postseason, but the deadline's sellers will already have their eyes on the 2022 NHL Draft Lottery.
With the final day of the regular season (April 29) only a month away, we're revisiting and revising our midseason mock-draft predictions.
Shane Wright of the Ontario Hockey League's Kingston Frontenacs remains the favorite to be chosen first overall in this year's draft. The club that finishes last overall will have the best odds of winning the draft lottery.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine prompted The Hockey News' Ian Kennedy to ponder the effect of the war's consequences upon the top Russian prospects in this year's draft, given the challenges it may present in bringing them to the United States. We'll continue to include them in our mock for the time being, however.
Ivan Miroshnichenko has been sidelined by Hodgkin's lymphoma and could miss all of next season, and that uncertainty means he is not in the first round here.
For the selection order, we will be using the standings as of March 23. That means some changes to our listing compared to our Jan. 8 predictions.
You can weigh in with your thoughts in the comments section below.
1. Montreal Canadiens: Shane Wright
Shane Wright was our predicted first overall selection in our previous mock draft. Despite a slow first half of the season, the 18-year-old Kingston Frontenacs center should be a fine addition to the Montreal Canadiens if they win the draft lottery. Elite Prospects indicates he remains the consensus first overall pick among the 2022 class of draft-eligible prospects.
During his midseason draft rankings on Jan. 20, Bob McKenzie indicated two scouts surveyed by TSN suggested Wright's first-half performance left open the possibility he could be unseated as the top prospect. Sportsnet's Sam Cosentino had Wright atop his March rankings but suggested others could be closing the gap on him.
McKenzie felt high expectations created by Wright's outstanding performance prior to this season has some scouts expecting more from him this season. The young center sits third among Frontenacs scorers with 77 points in 52 games. He's enjoyed 13 multi-point games of the 30 he's played since Jan.1.
Wright's strong skating, playmaking and two-way skills should keep him as the favorite to go first overall. In his 2022 NHL prospect pool rankings, The Athletic's Scott Wheeler ranked just one center among the Canadiens' top five, so adding Wright to the group would be a huge boost.
2. Arizona Coyotes: Logan Cooley
Our projected second overall selection in our previous mock draft, Logan Cooley is enjoying a fine performance this season with the U.S. National Team Development Program. The 17-year-old should be a good fit with the Arizona Coyotes given the lack of skilled centers among Scott Wheeler's ranking of their top five prospects.
Cooley sits third among U.S. national Under-18 team scorers with 54 points in 37 games. He's also third on the USNTDP junior squad with 27 points in 18 United States Hockey League (USHL) contests.
Elite Prospects cites TSN's Bob McKenzie and Craig Button among five ranking authorities rating Cooley as this season's No. 2 prospect, while NHL Central Scouting placed him second among North American skaters in their midseason rankings.
Slender at 5'10" and 174 pounds, Cooley earned praise from McKenzie for his savvy and offensive skills. Dan Marr, director of NHL Central Scouting, singled out his ability to process the game and make plays at high speed. Those skills should make him very enticing to the Coyotes.
3. Seattle Kraken: Simon Nemec
We predicted the Seattle Kraken could select Simon Nemec of Slovakia's HK Nitra in our previous mock draft with an eye on him filling a puck-moving role on their blue line. Sportsnet's Sam Cosentino suggested the 18-year-old could become the first defenseman selected in this year's draft with Czechia rearguard David Jiricek sidelined by a knee injury.
The Kraken could still opt for Jiricek, but scouts will see much more of Nemec over the second half of the season. Elite Prospects indicates most ranking authorities have him projected as a top-five selection, with NHL Central Scouting listing him at No. 6 among international skaters in their midseason rankings.
TSN's Bob McKenzie singled out the 6'1", 192-pound Nemec's two-way abilities, particularly his offensive skills. He also noted the young Slovak plays a solid game without the puck. Those skills could bring a considerable boost to the Kraken's prospect pipeline, which was ranked 32nd by Wheeler.
Nemec has enjoyed a solid season with HK Nitra, tallying 26 points in 39 games. He already has plenty of international experience, skating in two World Junior under-20 tournaments and helping his country win a bronze medal at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.
4. Ottawa Senators: David Jiricek
In our previous mock draft, we predicted the Ottawa Senators could select David Jiricek of HC Skoda Plzen of the Czech Extraliga. With his size, style of play and right-hand shot, we still believe he'd be a solid addition to their prospect pool.
A knee injury suffered during the 2022 World Junior (U20) Championship sidelined Jiricek for the remainder of this season. While that could affect how high he goes in this year's draft, he's still a well-regarded young player. Elite Prospects indicates 11 of their 13 ranking authorities consider him a top-10 prospect.
NHL Central Scouting listed Jiricek at No. 4 among international skaters. In his midseason rankings, TSN's Bob McKenzie considered the 18-year-old blueliner a two-way threat. He cited his ability to play a "punishing shutdown defender role" while still contributing to the offense.
At 6'3" and 190 pounds, Jiricek already has impressive size that he uses to physically separate opponents from the puck, as indicated by his 49 penalty minutes. He also moves the puck well and possesses a powerful shot. Those factors should make him very enticing for the Senators.
5. New Jersey Devils, Juraj Slafkovsky
We previously predicted the New Jersey Devils could select a left wing such as Juraj Slafkovsky, citing their need for a scoring winger to skate alongside young centers Nico Hischier and Jack Hughes. A stellar performance at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics could make Slafkovsky a very attractive prospect for the Devils.
The 17-year-old Slovakian left winger led all Olympic scorers with seven goals. He was named tournament MVP as his team took home the bronze medal.
Slafkovsky was already drawing considerable attention among NHL amateur scouts. All but one of Elite Prospects' ranking authorities consider him a top-10 prospect, with NHL Central Scouting rating him No. 2 among international skaters. TSN's Bob McKenzie praised the 6'4", 218-pounder's unique blend of size, speed and skill.
Skating for TPS in Finland, Slafkovsky had 18 points in 11 games with their under-20 team. He's moved on to their champions league club, where he has 10 points in 31 games.
6. Philadelphia Flyers: Matthew Savoie
The Philadelphia Flyers lack a potential first-line center among their top prospects. Should they end up at this position in the first round, they could for Matthew Savoie of the Winnipeg Ice in the Western Hockey League (WHL).
Though Savoie is small by the standards of NHL centers, the 5'9", 179-pounder is a very talented player. Ranked No. 3 among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting, the 18-year-old Savoie leads the Ice and all WHL rookies with 78 points.
Director of NHL Central Scouting Dan Marr praised Savoie as "one of the best natural scorers and offensive players in the 2022 Draft class." TSN's Bob McKenzie singled out his "high-end hockey sense, skill and competitiveness."
On March 4, NHL.com's Mike G. Morreale cited Savoie's coach, James Patrick, suggesting he could have more success at the NHL level as a winger. That versatility could burnish his stock in this year's draft as a two-position forward.
7. Buffalo Sabres: Brad Lambert
The Buffalo Sabres received a versatile young forward in Peyton Krebs as part of the return from the Vegas Golden Knights in the Jack Eichel trade. They could seek another potential top-six forward capable of playing center or wing here. Brad Lambert of the Lahden Pelicans in Finland's Liiga could be an intriguing option.
Lambert's had his difficulties this season. On Jan. 17, The Hockey News' Tony Ferrari reported the 18-year-old forward parted ways with JYP Jyvaskyla to join the Pelicans in hope of improving his production. After tallying just six points in 24 games with JYP, he's managed only four points in 25 games with the Pelicans.
Despite Lambert's production woes this season, NHL Central Scouting placed him at No. 5 among international skaters. He's considered a top-10 prospect by nine of Elite Prospects' ranking authorities.
Ferrari believes Lambert possesses "some of the best tools in the entire draft class," singling out his elite skating and impressive puck skills. Those traits could have Sabres scouts looking past his difficulties this season and seeing a future NHL star.
8. Columbus Blue Jackets (via Chicago Blackhawks): Joakim Kemell
As we noted in our previous mock draft, the Columbus Blue Jackets received a conditional first-round pick from the Chicago Blackhawks in last summer's Seth Jones trade, which will stay with Chicago if it lands at Nos. 1 or 2 in the draft lottery.
Scott Wheeler's ranking of the Blue Jackets' top prospects indicates they're lacking a right winger with first-line potential. They could set their sights on Joakim Kemell of JYP in Finland's Liiga.
The 17-year-old Kemell got off to a blazing start to this season with 12 goals and 16 points. He was named player of the month for October, the first rookie to be so honored. Sidelined in late October by a shoulder injury, his production has declined since his return, sitting with 15 goals and 23 points in 39 games.
Nevertheless, NHL Central Scouting selected Kemell as their top player among international skaters. Goran Stubb of European Scouting Services called the young right winger "an excellent, smooth skater with great offensive instincts," singling out his playmaking and competitive two-way play.
Sportsnet's Sam Cosentino also praised Kemell's game but expressed concern over the decline in his production after he returned from injury. Still, his youth and potential could prove attractive to a club in need of scoring like the Blue Jackets.
9. Detroit Red Wings: Conor Geekie
Scott Wheeler's ranking of the Detroit Red Wings' top prospects shows them lacking a potential top-six center with offensive capabilities. They could attempt to address that need in this year's draft by choosing Conor Geekie of the WHL's Winnipeg Ice.
The younger brother of Seattle Kraken center Morgan Geekie, the 17-year-old Connor already has impressive size at 6'4" and 205 pounds. NHL Central Scouting ranks him No. 4 among North American skaters.
TSN's Bob McKenzie observed Geekie as an average skater but singled out his "physical tools, competitiveness and above-average skill level." Sportsnet's Sam Cosentino considers him to be a power forward in progress.
Geekie is already building on last season's promising 23-point effort in 24 games, sitting fourth among Ice scorers with 59 points in 54 games. His size and offensive abilities could make him an attractive draft option for the rebuilding Red Wings.
10. New York Islanders: Danila Yurov
With a prospect pipeline ranked 31st by The Athletic's Scott Wheeler, the low-scoring New York Islanders could seek a scoring forward in this year's draft. One option could be right wing Danila Yurov of Mettalurg Magnitogorsk in Russia's Kontinental Hockey League (KHL).
Yurov has the skills and talent to be a top-10 pick. NHL Central Scouting ranked him third among international skaters. With Miroshnichenko sidelined by Hodgkin's lymphoma, Yurov becomes the top Russian prospect in this year's draft.
Yurov was held scoreless seeing limited minutes in 21 games against professionals in the KHL. However, he had 13 goals and 36 points skating with his fellow junior players with MHL club Stalnye Lisy Magnitogorsk. He also played two games for Russia at the 2022 World Juniors before the tournament was postponed because of COVID-19 issues.
The 6'1", 179-pound Yurov garnered praise from TSN's Bob McKenzie and Sportsnet's Sam Cosentino for his speed and skill level. McKenzie believes he has the potential to become a top-six NHL winger.
11. San Jose Sharks: Jonathan Lekkerimaki
The San Jose Sharks landed a fine young forward in the 2021 NHL draft when they took William Eklund of Djurgarderns IF in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) with the seventh overall pick. Perhaps they'll consider choosing Eklund's teammate Jonathan Lekkerimaki in this year's draft to bolster their scoring depth.
Lekkerimaki is ranked ninth among international skaters by NHL Central Scouting. The 17-year-old right winger had 20 goals and 35 points in 26 games with Djurgardens' U20 team and seven goals and nine points in 26 games with their SHL squad.
Daily Faceoff's Chris Peters and Sportsnet's Sam Cosentino cited the 5'11", 172-pound Lekkerimaki's high-end finishing ability. Peters also complimented his quick hands and deceptive shot among his assets.
Lekkerimaki won't make the jump to the NHL right away, giving him time to fill out physically while developing his game skating in Sweden's elite league. In time, he could develop into a solid top-six NHL right winger.
12. Anaheim Ducks: Frank Nazar
We predicted the Anaheim Ducks could select USNTDP forward Frank Nazar in our previous mock draft. With the Ducks rebuilding under new general manager Pat Verbeek, they could still benefit by adding someone like Nazar with his ability to play center or right wing.
The 18-year-old Nazar is building on last season's promising 36-point performance in 31 games with the USNTDP junior team in the USHL. He has 33 points in 21 games this season with their junior squad along with 60 points in 46 games with the national under-18 team.
Daily Faceoff's Chris Peters noted Nazar's quickness and high-end finishing ability while commending his tenacity despite his 5'10", 174-pound frame. Elite Prospects' Russ Cohen considers Nazar one of the most exciting players in this year's draft, praising his coolness under pressure and game-breaking ability.
Nazar's hardworking style and offensive skills will serve him well for teams like the Ducks that could use a player of his versatility among their top prospects. He's committed to playing with the University of Michigan next season, where the opportunity to play against NCAA talent will further hone those abilities.
13. Columbus Blue Jackets: Cutter Gauthier
Skilled depth at the center position has been a longstanding issue for the Columbus Blue Jackets. While they already have two promising youngsters in Kent Johnson and Cole Sillinger, they could add to their stockpile by selecting the USNTDP's Cutter Gauthier.
At 6'3" and 194 pounds, Gauthier is a big, versatile forward who can play center or left wing and carries a hard, heavy shot. He's ranked sixth among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting.
Daily Faceoff's Chris Peters cited the 18-year-old Gauthier's combination of size, skating and puck skills among the young forward's notable skills. He's the USNTDP Under-18s' leading scorer with 30 goals in 42 games and the top goalscorer with their USHL junior squad with 18 goals in as many games.
NHL clubs in search of a natural goal scorer will be drawn to Gauthier. The young American could become a future NHL sniper. He's committed to playing for Boston College next season, giving him time to develop his offensive skills.
14. Vancouver Canucks: Tristan Luneau
The Athletic's Scott Wheeler listed just one right-shot defenseman (Jett Woo) among the Vancouver Canucks' top 10 prospects. They could look at Tristan Luneau of the Gatineau Olympiques in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) as a prime option to address that need.
The 6'2", 174-pound Luneau is listed by NHL Central Scouting at No. 10 among North American skaters. The Halifax Chronicle-Herald's Willy Palov has the 18-year-old blueliner sitting at No. 1 of his QMJHL top-10 prospects for this year's draft, calling the youngster an "intelligent defender" and a "skilled all-around player."
With 31 points in 46 games, Luneau sits fourth among Olympiques scorers. He also plays a responsible defensive game, using his big frame to break up plays and move the puck quickly out of danger.
Luneau will likely need another season in junior followed by a year or two of AHL experience. In time, his size, skating ability and two-way skills should make him a solid addition to the Canucks' defense corps.
15. Winnipeg Jets: Pavel Mintyukov
The Winnipeg Jets have been lacking a talented puck-moving defenseman since injuries forced Dustin Byfuglien from the game in 2019. Perhaps they'll give consideration to Pavel Mintyukov of the OHL's Saginaw Spirit as a potential long-term solution.
Born in Moscow, Mintyukov is enjoying a solid rookie campaign in his first season of North American hockey. The 18-year-old defenseman sits sixth among OHL defensemen with 45 points in 53 games. NHL Central Scouting placed him at No. 5 among North American skaters.
In a Feb. 18 profile by NHL.com's Mike G. Morreale, Mintyukov explained leaving Russia to play in the OHL benefited his style of play as an offensive blueliner. Spirit coach Chris Lazary complimented the 6'1", 192-pounder's competitiveness, elite skating and puck management under pressure.
Mintyukov said he's a big fan of the Colorado Avalanche's Cale Makar and the Vancouver Canucks' Quinn Hughes. He could one day blossom into a puck-moving defenseman on par with those stars, and that potential makes him a terrific addition to the Jets' blue line.
16. Buffalo Sabres (via Vegas Golden Knights): Seamus Casey
The Buffalo Sabres acquired the Vegas Golden Knights' first-round pick (top-10 protected) as part of the return in last November's Jack Eichel trade. With Scott Wheeler's prospect rankings showing them with a lack of skilled right-handed defensemen, the USNTDP's Seamus Casey could be someone on their radar at this year's draft.
Slender at 5'10" and 161 pounds, Casey used his quickness and offensive skills to amass 24 points in 37 games with the USNTDP Under-18 team. The 18-year-old also has 11 points in 14 games with their junior squad in the USHL.
Casey's small size could still be seen by some scouts as a detriment. With smaller puck-moving defensemen such as the Colorado Avalanche's Cale Makar and the Vancouver Canucks' Quinn Hughes becoming NHL stars, however, Casey has the potential to become an effective top-four blueliner in the big league.
Committed to playing for the University of Michigan next season, Casey will have the opportunity to improve his game against NCAA talent while also filling out physically. He could be a worthwhile selection for a team seeking a mobile young rearguard.
17. Dallas Stars: Denton Mateychuk
A solid defense corps has long been the hallmark of the Dallas Stars. With John Klingberg slated to become an unrestricted free agent this summer and only one defenseman among their top 10 prospects, they could consider choosing a blueliner such as Denton Mateychuk of the WHL's Moose Jaw Warriors.
Now in his first full WHL season after last season's COVID-shortened schedule, Mateychuk is proving himself as a talented puck-moving defenseman. After showing promise in 2020-21 with nine points in 16 games, he's third among Warriors scorers and fourth among WHL blueliners with 56 points in 57 games.
NHL Central Scouting listed Mateychuk at No. 9 among North American skaters. Sportsnet's Sam Cosentino cited Mateychuk's maturity and ability to adjust his game to his team's needs. Those traits helped make him the captain of Team White in the 2022 Kubota CHL/NHL Prospects Game on March 23.
Matheychuk's leadership, adaptability and mature approach to his game could make him one of the top defensemen in this year's draft. Those traits are bound to draw the interest of teams seeking a future leader for their blue-line corps.
18. Edmonton Oilers: Jimmy Snuggerud
Scoring punch at right wing has been an ongoing issue for the Edmonton Oilers. With Scott Wheeler's ranking of their prospects showing no one at that position among their top five, the USNTDP's Jimmy Snuggerud could be a good fit.
The 6'2", 185-pound Snuggerud is ranked eighth by NHL Central Scouting among North American skaters. Sportsnet's Sam Cosentino and Daily Faceoff's Chris Peters singled out the 17-year-old's elite shot release. Consentino also pointed out he's brought more patience to his game, while Peters commended the youngster for using his size to protect pucks.
Snuggerud's played well this season with the USNTDP's under-18 team and has 19 goals and 50 points in 46 games. He also has 21 points in as many games with their junior club in the USHL.
With his size and shot, Snuggerud could have top-six NHL potential. He'll have an opportunity to grow in size while developing his game next season in the NCAA with the University of Minnesota.
19. Los Angeles Kings: Isaac Howard
After rebuilding over the past two seasons, the Los Angeles Kings possess a deep pool of promising youngsters within their system. However, Scott Wheeler's ranking of their top prospects indicates they have only one left winger among their top-10. The USNTDP's Isaac Howard could be someone they target in this year's draft.
The 17-year-old Howard is having a solid second season with the USNTDP. A natural scorer, he has 24 goals and 62 points with their under-18 team as well as 31 points in 21 games with the junior team in the USHL.
Howard may be a gifted offensive forward, but he also garnered praise from Sportsnet's Sam Consentino for improving his all-around game. Daily Faceoff's Chris Peters believes his skating and hockey sense should overcome any concerns about his 5'10", 183-pound frame.
Heading next season to the NCAA's University of Minnesota-Duluth, Howard should continue to thrive in the college ranks. He could be NHL-ready within a couple of seasons.
20. Nashville Predators: Marco Kasper
We had Marco Kasper of the SHL's Rogle BK as our predicted selection by the Nashville Predators in our previous mock draft. We still feel he could be their pick if he's available at this stage given their need to look ahead for potential replacements for centers Ryan Johansen and Mikael Granlund.
Kasper, 17, is at No. 7 among NHL Central Scouting's international skaters. Goran Stubb, director of NHL European Scouting, cited the 6'1", 187-pound Austrian's energy, tenacity and strength on his skates, as well as his ability to generate scoring opportunities.
Now in his second season in the SHL, Kasper has seven goals and 11 points in 46 games with Rogle BK. He also has 13 points in 12 games with their under-20 junior club.
Kasper's strength and speed will be significant assets for any club seeking his style of game. He should be among the enticing prospects in the opening round of this year's draft.
21. Minnesota Wild: Jack Hughes
The Minnesota Wild traded prospect center Jack McBain on March 21 to the Arizona Coyotes after the youngster informed them he would not sign with them this summer. Provided they don't end up sending their first-rounder to the Chicago Blackhawks as a condition of their acquisition of Marc-Andre Fleury, they could select a center as a replacement in this year's draft.
They could choose Northeastern University's Jack Hughes. No relation to the New Jersey Devils' Jack Hughes and the Vancouver Canucks' Quinn Hughes, Jack is the son of former player agent turned Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes. The 18-year-old center is in his first season with Northeastern, putting up 16 points in 38 games.
The 6'0", 165-pound Hughes is ranked seventh by NHL Central Scouting among North American skaters. NHL.com's Mike G. Morreale cited Central Scouting Director Dan Marr praising the young center's overall game. "He's one of those players that always contributes, always produces," said Marr. "There's no holes in his game."
Morreale reported Hughes' drive and determination have earned him the attention of NHL scouts. Those traits could make him a first-round selection of the Wild.
22. St. Louis Blues: Kevin Korchinski
We've previously noted the St. Louis Blues' need for more depth among their left-shot defense prospects. Scott Wheeler listed only one among their top 10 in his 2022 rankings. Kevin Korchinski of the WHL's Seattle Thunderbirds could be a suitable option if he remains available at this stage of the draft.
Korchinski's size, unflappable demeanor and playmaking abilities have propelled him to a solid season in the WHL. After tallying 10 points in 23 games last season with the Thunderbirds, the 6'2", 185-pounder leads all WHL rookie defensemen with 51 points in 58 contests, sitting eighth among all blueliners in the league.
Sportsnet's Sam Cosentino noted Korchinski's improvement this season has him rising on many NHL teams' scouting lists. His performance also earned him a spot in the 2022 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game on March 23.
Korchinski will require another season or two in the WHL before he's ready to move up to the pro ranks. If he continues developing as well as he has over the past year, he could crack an NHL roster sooner than projected. A blueliner with his size, skill and cool head could be a solid addition to a big league blue line.
23. Washington Capitals: Liam Ohgren
Alexander Ovechkin has been the Washington Capitals' first-line left wing since his NHL debut in 2005. While the 36-year-old Capitals captain remains a superstar, management must give consideration toward finding his future replacement. A young sniper such as Liam Ohgren of the SHL's Djurgardens IF could be a good option.
Ohgren, 18, led Djurgardens IF's junior team this season with 33 goals and 58 points in just 30 games. While the 6'2", 187-pound left winger managed just two points in 25 games with their pro team, the experience he received there should prove invaluable in his development.
Daily Faceoff's Chris Peters commended Ohgren's above-average skill level and top-tier shot. He also liked the young winger's ability to shake off opposition checking to put himself in prime scoring areas.
Ohgren will likely spend at least another season or two with Djurgardens' senior squad before becoming NHL-ready. His potential as a hardworking, skilled scorer should be attractive to a team in need of left-wing scoring depth like the Capitals.
24. Anaheim Ducks (via Boston Bruins): Ryan Chesley
The Anaheim Ducks acquired the Boston Bruins' first-round pick in the Hampus Lindholm trade. As we have them choosing a forward in Frank Nazar with their own pick earlier in the draft, they could consider selecting a right-shot defenseman given their lack of one among their top prospects.
They could choose the USNTDP's Ryan Chesley if he's still available by this stage of the first round. The 6'0", 194-pounder has decent size and solid defensive abilities. In his February 2022 rankings, Sportsnet's Sam Cosentino singled out his speed and ability to make simple plays to initiate transition.
The 18-year-old Chesley has put up decent offensive stats this season. He has 18 points in 43 games with the USNTDP's under-18 team and 12 points in 18 games with their USHL junior club.
Chesley may not have the gaudy numbers or flashier style of some of his blue-line peers eligible for selection in this round. Nevertheless, his solid defensive game should make him an enticing target for a rebuilding club like the Ducks.
25. Montreal Canadiens (via Calgary Flames): Filip Mesar
The Montreal Canadiens acquired the Calgary Flames' first-round pick in last month's Tyler Toffoli trade. Having also traded away versatile forward Artturi Lehkonen to the Colorado Avalanche, they could seek a skilled young forward with this selection.
Filip Mesar of HK Poprad in Slovakia could be one option. Capable of playing center or on the wing, the 18-year-old is in his second season with HK Poprad playing with and against professionals. He followed up last season's 14-point performance in 36 games with 16 points in 37 games this season.
Sportsnet's Sam Cosentino and Daily Faceoff's Chris Peters praised the 5'10", 172-pound Mesar's offensive abilities. They appreciated his speed and puck-handling abilities, with Peters pointing out the youngster dominates when playing among his peer group in international competition.
Smaller forwards with the ability to make plays at high speed are growing in number in today's NHL. Mesar could prove an attractive option for the rebuilding Canadiens.
26. Tampa Bay Lightning: Alexander Perevalov
We had the Tampa Bay Lightning choosing Alexander Perevalov in our previous mock draft. The 17-year-old left winger could still be a player on their radar at this stage.
NHL Central Scouting has Perevalov sitting 10th among international skaters. The 6'0", 192-pound left winger lit it up this season with Loko Yaroslavl, finishing with 25 goals and 50 points in 42 games and sitting fourth overall among MHL scorers. He also spent a five-game stint with the KHL parent club, Lokomotiv Yaroslavl.
Daily Faceoff's Chris Peters singled out his quick release, precise puck skills and ability to read plays. He's not a fast or quick skater, which could hurt his placement in this round. Still, his offensive abilities were strong enough to rank him highly.
Despite the concerns about his skating, Perevalov's scoring abilities will likely draw plenty of interest from NHL teams in this round. Given the Lightning's impressive ability to develop young talent, he could blossom into a future star in Tampa Bay.
27. New York Rangers: Rutger McGroarty
The New York Rangers lack a center among their top 10 in Scott Wheeler's ranking of their prospect depth. They could consider selecting the USNTDP's Rutger McGroarty, provided they don't lose their first-rounder to the Winnipeg Jets as part of the conditions of their acquisition of Andrew Copp at the trade deadline.
In his first full season with the USNTDP Under-18 squad, McGroarty has 23 goals and 49 points in 40 games. The 6-foot, 205-pound center also has 22 points in 19 games with their junior team in the USHL.
Daily Faceoff's Chris Peters praised the 17-year-old McGroarty's high competitiveness and offensive skills. Sportsnet's Sam Cosentino echoed Peters' assessment but pointed out the youngster's foot speed is a little slow.
McGroarty's size, competitiveness and scoring abilities should overcome any concerns about his speed. He'll draw interest from teams seeking to build up their skilled depth at center.
28. Toronto Maple Leafs: Lian Bichsel
Scott Wheeler's evaluation of the Toronto Maple Leafs' prospect depth shows them without a left-hand defenseman among their top 15. They could attempt to address that problem by choosing Lian Bichsel of the SHL's Leksands IF.
A 6'5", 216-pounder, the 17-year-old Swiss-born Bichsel is in his first season playing for Leksands IF. He had seven points in 11 games with their junior club and three points in 29 games skating with their pro squad. The big blueliner also skated for Switzerland at this year's postponed World Juniors.
Sportsnet's Sam Cosentino felt there remains a rawness to Bichsel's offensive game but noted his improvement. He also cited how well he uses his size and reach in defensive situations.
Bichsel's big frame and potential should draw the attention of NHL clubs seeking size and skill among their future blue-line candidates. Another season or two playing with professionals in Sweden could help to smooth out the rough edges to his puck-moving skills.
29. Pittsburgh Penguins: Adam Ingram
The Pittsburgh Penguins must start seeking eventual replacements for longtime centers Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. Adam Ingram of the USHL's Youngstown Phantoms could be worth considering at this stage of the first round.
Ingram, 18, is skating in his first season in the USHL. A versatile forward who can play center or left wing, the 6'2", 174-pound Manitoba native leads the Phantoms with 21 goals and 49 points in 48 games.
Daily Faceoff's Chris Peters noted Ingram's strong skating and his ability to finish off plays. On Jan. 13, The Winnipeg Free Press' Mike Sawatzky cited NHL Central Scouting Director Dan Marr praising the young forward's adjustment to the USHL, pointing to Ingram's confidence, good hockey instincts and playmaking ability.
Ingram's ability to adjust to a higher level of hockey should serve him well when he joins the NCAA's St. Cloud State University next season. It should also draw attention from NHL scouts in the market for a forward of his talents.
30. Arizona Coyotes (via Montreal Canadiens): Nathan Gaucher
We previously had the Arizona Coyotes selecting Nathan Gaucher with this pick, which was received from the Montreal Canadiens as part of the return in last summer's Christian Dvorak trade. Because the Canadiens' own first-round pick will be in the top-10 of this year's draft, they're sending the Coyotes the first-rounder they received as compensation from the Carolina Hurricanes for their successful signing of Jesperi Kotkaniemi.
A big-bodied center at 6'3" and 207 pounds, Gaucher drew praise from Sportsnet's Sam Cosentino, who singled out the 18-year-old's work ethic and effectiveness in the faceoff circle and on the penalty kill. However, the Halifax Chronicle-Herald's Willy Palov observed a February slump in Gaucher's production had some scouts reassessing their evaluation of him.
Gaucher has 24 goals and 40 points in 49 games this season with the QMJHL's Quebec Remparts. However, most of that production came before his recent slump, putting him behind last season's point-per-game effort of 31 points in 30 contests.
Any improvement in Gaucher's production over the remainder of the QMJHL schedule should help his stock as a first-round prospect. His size and two-way skills should still draw sufficient interest from NHL clubs.
31. Buffalo Sabres (via Florida Panthers): Luca Del Bel Belluz
The Buffalo Sabres secured their third pick in this draft as part of the return from the Florida Panthers in last summer's Sam Reinhart trade. They could use it to select Luca Del Bel Belluz of the OHL's Mississauga Steelheads.
After a six-point rookie performance in 58 games with the Steelheads during the COVID-shortened 2019-20 season, Del Bel Belluz saw no game action last season as COVID also shut down the OHL's 2020-21 campaign. That long layoff, however, hasn't hurt the 18-year-old center's game as he's sitting second among Steelheads scorers with 29 goals and 70 points in 60 games.
The 6'1", 179-pound Del Bel Belluz's big leap forward this season garnered the attention of Daily Faceoff's Chris Peters, who considers the youngster "a high-end finisher." While critical of his skating, Peters suggests his offensive skills could offset that shortcoming.
Del Bel Belluz's improvement won't go unnoticed by NHL scouts. He could be snapped up by a club like the Sabres with a pick near the bottom of the first round.
32. Arizona Coyotes (via Colorado Avalanche): Danny Zhilkin
The Arizona Coyotes got their third pick in this round as part of the return from the Colorado Avalanche in last summer's Darcy Kuemper trade. Danny Zhilkin of the OHL's Guelph Storm could be a viable target for the Coyotes at this stage of the draft.
Born in Russia, Zhilkin's family moved to Canada when he was a child. After a 15-point rookie performance in 60 games with the Storm in 2019-20, his only game action last season came during the World Junior Under-18 Championship as the OHL 's 2020-21 campaign was shuttered by COVID-19. The 18-year-old center is sitting second among his teammates with 46 points in 54 games.
That long layoff could account for why Zhilkin's offensive numbers aren't as high as expected for a player with his skills. Nevertheless, Daily Faceoff's Chris Peters likes the 6'2", 183-pounder's two-way abilities and strength. With time, he could develop into a solid top-six NHL forward.
Zhilkin could go low in the first round or perhaps in the second round. The rebuilding Coyotes could be willing to bet on him at this stage of the draft rather than risk losing him to another club early in the second round.