Updated 2022 NHL Mock Draft Predictions

0 of 32

Chris Tanouye/Getty Images

On Sep. 26, we published our Way-Too-Early 2022 1st Round NHL Mock Draft. Now that we've entered the new year and with over a third of the 2021-22 schedule already played, it's a good time to review and update our predictions.

With the clubs sitting at between 28 and 37 games played, we're using the standings as of Jan. 6 for our updated draft order.

Since 2020, COVID-19 has made it difficult for amateur scouts to evaluate the best prospects around the world. While the pandemic continues to affect schedules at all levels of hockey, the scouts have had a better opportunity to follow and assess this year's draft-eligible youngsters.

As a result, there will be some changes compared to our previous rankings. Some prospects, such as Shane Wright of the Ontario Hockey League's (OHL) Kingston Frontenacs, remain among the top 10. Others, however, will have risen or fallen based on their performances thus far this season.

Without further ado, here are our modified 2022 NHL Mock Draft predictions.