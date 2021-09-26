Way-Too-Early 2022 1st-Round NHL Mock Draft

0 of 32

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The 2022 NHL draft will be hosted by the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre. It will be held over two days, with Round 1 on Thursday, July 7, and Rounds 2 through 7 on Friday, July 8.

It's the first time this event will be staged in an NHL city with all its teams in one location since 2019 in Vancouver. The 2020 draft was supposed to be held in Montreal, but it and this year's draft were staged virtually because of COVID-19.

Unlike the last two years, draft-eligible players throughout North American and Europe will be playing normal seasons again in their respective leagues. The pandemic wreaked havoc on schedules last season, with a number of leagues playing shortened schedules. Some, like the Ontario Hockey League, canceled their entire 2020-21 campaigns.

Those promising young players will get a chance to perform not just in front of fans but also scouts from all 32 NHL teams. Their evaluations will play a crucial role in determining which prospects will be selected in each round of the draft and in which order.

With NHL training camp underway and the start of the 2021-22 season fast approaching, there's no better time to stage a very early mock draft of the first round of the 2022 draft. With no current NHL standings, the draft positions are based on Bleacher Reports' Sept. 15 Power Rankings with supplemental information via Cap Friendly.

This list is also based on DobberProspects.com's Scouting Teams Preliminary 2022 NHL draft rankings, TSN's Craig Button's September rankings and The Athletic's 2022 NHL draft top-24 prospects. Additional information provided by Elite Prospects and The Athletic's NHL Pipeline Rankings 2021-22.

Do you agree or disagree with our mock draft selections? Feel free to weigh in on this topic in the comments section.