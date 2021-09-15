NHL Power Rankings: Where Every Team Stands Entering Training Camp

0 of 6

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

It's not exactly New Year's Eve.

But it's close.

Excitement and anticipation are palpable in the cities of the NHL's 32 teams—or at least in most of them—as the league counts down into mid-September and training camps begin to open.

Preseason games will commence Sept. 25, and the slate of 1,312 regular-season games will begin with faceoffs in Tampa Bay and Las Vegas on Oct. 12.

Not surprisingly, zeal for the imminent arrival of sticks and pucks has spread to the B/R hockey writing types, who got together again to cast ballots for the preseason's inaugural power rankings. Our four staff members voted on Nos. 1 through 32 as they examined each team's outlook heading into the 2021-22 campaign.

It's the first time around in a 32-franchise format thanks to the arrival of the Seattle Kraken, as they and 30 others try to wrest the Stanley Cup from the two-time defending champion Lightning.

Click through to see where your favorite squad wound up on the eve of full-on preparation for the season, and feel free to drop a thought or two of your own in the comments section.