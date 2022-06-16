5 Young NHL Players in Line for Big Contract Extensions

0 of 4

Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images

When the NHL's annual free-agent market opens July 13, several players will be in line for raises based on their recent performances. The top unrestricted free agents, such as the Calgary Flames' Johnny Gaudreau and the Nashville Predators' Filip Forsberg, will likely garner headlines via big contracts.

Most of the top restricted free agents, meanwhile, are 25 or younger and will re-sign with their teams on lucrative deals. Gaudreau's teammate Matthew Tkachuk, Columbus Blue Jackets winger Patrik Laine and Dallas Stars winger Jason Robertson are among that group.

Teams can also sign players with a year remaining on their contracts to extensions on July 13. A few of them, such as the Anaheim Ducks' Trevor Zegras and the St. Louis Blues' Robert Thomas, are 24 or younger and could be in line for big paydays.

Some, like the 21-year-old Zegras, have a year remaining on their entry-level contracts. Thomas, who turns 23 on July 2, has a year left on his second pact.

How much could those two get, and for how long? That's what we'll try to determine, as they're among our five young NHL players in line for big extensions on their next contracts, perhaps as soon as July 13.

