Bengals' Evan McPherson: 'No Regrets' Watching Super Bowl Halftime Show Live

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson spent halftime of the Super Bowl watching Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and others on the field instead of listening to coaches in the locker room, and he remains happy with his decision.

"Looking back on it, if there was a camera in my face, I wouldn't stay out there," McPherson told Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. "I get how it looked. It probably looked pretty bad. I probably wouldn't do it again, but no regrets."

McPherson was captured by the NBC broadcast sitting on the bench during the halftime show:

Announcer Mike Tirico also said the kicker was "out there the whole time."

It's certainly not what coaches would want to see from a rookie in the biggest game of his life, and the Bengals lost 23-20 to the Los Angeles Rams.

Special teams coordinator and assistant head coach Darrin Simmons was especially upset with veteran long snapper Clark Harris, who watched the show with McPherson and was the ringleader, per Dehner. Simmons couldn't find Harris at halftime, when he needed to notify him of personnel adjustments. And then McPherson was caught on camera.

"It's triple, it's triple-y bad," Simmons said. "It's embarrassing."

Simmons said in March that it was "still a sore subject."

McPherson hit his lone field-goal and extra-point attempts in the second half, and he heads into his second NFL season with plenty of memories.