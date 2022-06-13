5-Star QB Arch Manning Makes Official Recruiting Trip to Alabama

Set Number: X163043 TK1

Arch Manning, the top prospect in the Class of 2023 and the nephew of former NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning, made an official visit to Alabama over the weekend.

Manning took an official visit to Georgia earlier in June, and is scheduled for an official visit to Texas between June 17-19.

While Alabama, Georgia and Texas appear to be the frontrunners for Manning, Chad Simmons of On3.com reported in May that Florida might still have a shot at his commitment as well.

He has already taken unofficial visits to Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Clemson, LSU, Ole Miss and SMU.

Manning, a 5-star quarterback out of New Orleans, is the top player and quarterback in the Class of 2023, per 247Sports.com's Composite Rankings.

According to Cooper Petagna's scouting report for 247Sports, Manning has "average athleticism and adequate mobility as a runner" and "excellent arm talent, showing the ability to make every throw on the field within the pocket. Shows the ability to drive the ball down the field and play with velocity."

He also has a long line of elite quarterbacks in his family tree, from his grandfather Archie Manning to his uncles, Peyton and Eli. All three played in the NFL, all three were Pro Bowlers, Peyton Manning is a Hall of Famer and there is ongoing debate about whether Eli will, or should, join him in the Hall one day. Peyton and Eli were also both two-time champions.

His father, Cooper Manning, was a highly regarded wide receiver who committed to play at Ole Miss before being diagnosed with spinal stenosis, which ended his career.

His family history carries with it its own level of pressure for Arch Manning, which will only ramp up once he joins a prominent college program. Alabama and Georgia have been two of the top programs in college football over the past decade. Texas, meanwhile, would need Manning to help restore them to their former glory.

Expectations will be sky high no matter where he goes. To this point, it appears that will come down to one of those three schools.