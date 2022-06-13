Texas A&M Asked SEC to Suspend or Fine Alabama's Nick Saban over NIL Comments

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

Officials from Texas A&M wrote to SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey asking the conference to punish Alabama head coach Nick Saban for his comments about how the Aggies "bought every player on their team."

On3's Andy Wittry shared a portion of a letter by A&M President M. Katherine Banks and athletic director Ross Bjork:

"We write to express Texas A&M University's disappointment and outrage at the recent statements made by Alabama University [sic] Head Football Coach Nick Saban that 'A&M bought every player on their team-made a deal for Name, Image, Likeness.'

"Coach Saban's statement was a blatant violation of SEC bylaws regarding sportsmanship. More significantly, without citing any facts to support his statement, Coach Saban is accusing every, single player in Texas A&M's recruiting class and current football team of violating NCAA NIL guidelines and Texas state law."

Banks and Bjork said the SEC should "consider monetary and participation penalties against Coach Saban."

