Lane Kiffin Owns Troll After Tennessee Loses in College Baseball Super Regionals

Chris McDill/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former Tennessee head football coach Lane Kiffin fired back at a Twitter troll after the Volunteers were eliminated from the college baseball super regionals by Notre Dame on Sunday.

Kiffin, who now leads the Ole Miss football program, took advantage of the Rebels earning their ticket to Omaha for the College World Series to take a shot at the Vols:

UT was the top-ranked team in the NCAA men's college baseball tournament after posting a 49-7 record during the regular season, but it couldn't overcome the unseeded Fighting Irish, who won the deciding Game 3 by a 7-3 score.

It presented an opportunity for Kiffin to respond to the message he'd received a day earlier, and he didn't pass it up.

The outspoken coach spent just one year with the Vols in 2009, leading the team to a 7-6 record, before leaving to accept the USC job after Pete Carroll left for the NFL's Seattle Seahawks.

Kiffin returned to UT's Neyland Stadium in October for the first time as a head coach since his departure. He guided the Rebels to a 31-26 win, and Vols fans responded by throwing trash on the opponent's sideline after a disputed call late in the fourth quarter.

"They're just throwing stuff. I just said put your helmets on and let's play," Kiffin said after the game. "They're passionate fans. People came to see a show and it didn't end the way they wanted it to. It is what it is."

Despite downplaying the incident in the immediate aftermath, it clearly stuck in his mind because he brought it back up Friday, which sparked the interaction:

Unfortunately, the Rebels and Volunteers aren't scheduled to face off during the upcoming football season, so the trash talk between Kiffin and Tennessee fans will have to remain on social media.