Deion Sanders Says Jackson State Is 'So Clean, We're Dirty' After SI Cover Reveal

William H. Kelly/University Communications/Jackson State University via Getty Images

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders reacted to the latest Sports Illustrated cover that featured his program by saying "so clean, we're dirty."

Sanders is joined by his son and quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, as well as defensive back Travis Hunter on the cover. The head coach called it a "monumental moment" for Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Sanders and Hunter are the first HBCU players on the cover of the magazine since Steve McNair in 1994.

Hunter was the No. 1 overall player in the class of 2022, per 247Sports' composite rankings and was recently in the headlines after Alabama head coach Nick Saban told reporters, "Jackson State paid a guy a million dollars last year that was a really good Division I player to come to school. It was in the paper. They bragged about it. Nobody did anything about it."

While Saban didn't specifically mention Hunter, the defensive back pushed back on Twitter:

Saban has since apologized for singling out Jackson State and Texas A&M in his comments about college football in the name, image and likeness era.

As for Sanders, Jackson State hired him as its head coach in 2020.

The program went 11-2 last season and opens the 2022 campaign against Florida A&M on Sept. 4.