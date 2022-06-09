Bryce Young, Caleb Williams, More Agree to NIL Trading Card Contracts with Topps

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Topps has secured NIL deals for trading card rights with about 200 student-athletes, including some of the biggest stars in college football, per Jeremy Crabtree of On3.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett and USC quarterback Caleb Williams are among the big names already involved in the project.

Young won the Heisman Trophy last season and should be a favorite to win again after throwing 47 touchdowns in 2021. Williams could also be a top contender after transferring to USC from Oklahoma, following head coach Lincoln Riley.

"I’m so excited to team up with Fanatics and Topps on this new trading card partnership," Williams said in a news release. "(It) will allow me to create an even deeper level of engagement with fans and collectors everywhere."

Bennett led the Bulldogs to a national championship last season and should once again be in the spotlight for one of the best teams in college football.

Topps also secured deals with upcoming basketball stars, including Duke's Dereck Lively II and Arkansas' Nick Smith, two of the top three players in the 2022 class according to 247Sports' composite rankings.