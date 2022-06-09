Warriors' Draymond Green Says 'I Was Soft' in Game 3 Loss vs. Celtics

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors collectively had a lackluster effort in Wednesday's 116-100 Game 3 loss to the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals.

But Warriors forward Draymond Green was particularly disappointed with how he played individually, telling reporters after the game, "I was soft."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.