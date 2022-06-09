X

    Warriors Ripped for Foul Trouble, Lackluster Defense in Game 3 Loss vs. Celtics

    Doric SamJune 9, 2022

    The Golden State Warriors are a team that likes to impose its will on both ends of the court. But in Wednesday's Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, Golden State put forth a surprisingly uninspired effort on the defensive end on their way to a 116-100 loss at TD Garden.

    The Warriors couldn't get into a rhythm from the start of the game, especially after star point guard Stephen Curry was called for two quick fouls. The Celtics set out to attack Curry at every chance they got, putting pressure on him to defend while he tried to avoid picking up more fouls. Boston's strategy worked to perfection as the aggressive strategy helped the team pound Golden State for 52 points inside the paint.

    Curry put up a game-high 31 points, but he was called for four fouls. Draymond Green was noticeably quiet all game and eventually fouled out in the fourth quarter. Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney also tried to play through foul trouble, albeit unsuccessfully.

    Fans and pundits online had a lot to say about the Warriors' constant fouling and lackluster defensive effort.

    Ron Kroichick @ronkroichick

    Let's be honest: Warriors' defense has been pathetic tonight

    Cyrus Saatsaz @DogSurfRoadshow

    If the <a href="https://twitter.com/warriors?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@warriors</a> lose this game it’s on Kerr. The team’s biggest strength is their depth and instead of giving GPII, Iguodala and Beli important minutes they’re virtually nowhere to be found. They’re getting killed on the glass and their defense has given up so many easy baskets.

    Action Network @ActionNetworkHQ

    Warriors defense tonight <br> <a href="https://t.co/M6Z6pVDFdD">pic.twitter.com/M6Z6pVDFdD</a>

    Hannah Storm @HannahStormESPN

    Warriors need defense, rebounding! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAFinals?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAFinals</a>

    Bonta Hill @BontaHill

    Warriors zone defense is getting torched.

    Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

    Stephen Curry is playing no defense right now with his two fouls, and the Celtics are doing a nice job taking advantage of it.

    Barstool Sports @barstoolsports

    2 early fouls on Steph Curry? <a href="https://t.co/xLNnhoPair">pic.twitter.com/xLNnhoPair</a>

    Jason McIntyre @jasonrmcintyre

    2 fouls on Curry this early = Warriors on life support. Jordan Poole time.

    Adam Kaufman @AdamMKaufman

    FOUR fouls for Steph Curry and we're barely in the third quarter. Shocking.

    Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

    Worst sequence of the night for the Warriors. Steph Curry reaches in from behind to pick up his 4th foul/give Marcus Smart three free throws. Warriors then throw the ball out of bounds and stand around as Celtics toss ahead an inbound for a dunk. Five gift points.

    nick wright @getnickwright

    Total bonehead foul by Steph Curry in the Finals… where have I seen that before???

    Ashley Nicole Moss @AshNicoleMoss

    an absolute lapse in judgment from Curry on that foul 🥴

    K.C. Johnson @KCJHoop

    Surprised Celtics aren’t attacking Curry and his 4 fouls on defense.

    Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach

    Curry, Draymond and Wiggins all with 4 fouls now.

    Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins

    Look like Draymond was more prepped for his post game podcast than the actual game. Just an observation, never mind me tho. Carry on…

    The Warriors are best when they're the hammer, but on Wednesday night, they were the nail. The Celtics threw a haymaker punch at the start of the game, and Golden State couldn't quite recover.

    Even after the Warriors went on their vintage third-quarter run to take a one-point lead, Boston pulled away again thanks to more defensive lapses by Golden State.

    It will be imperative for the Warriors to return to the same level of intensity they played with in the first two games of the series. If Golden State comes out with another subpar effort in Friday's Game 4, they could find themselves on the brink of elimination when the series heads back to the Bay Area.

