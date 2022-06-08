Report: Bryson DeChambeau's LIV Golf Contract Worth More Than $100M Guaranteed

Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Bryson DeChambeau is reportedly among the players set to leave the PGA Tour to join the LIV Golf series, and it appears that the move is set to have a major impact on his bank account.

According to Golf Digest's Dan Rapaport, DeChambeau received a contract worth more than $100 million guaranteed to join the Saudi-backed league.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

