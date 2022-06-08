Report: Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed Agree to Contracts to Leave PGA Tour for LIV

Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

The exodus of star players from the PGA Tour continued Wednesday with Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed reportedly set to join the LIV Golf series.

Per James Corrigan of the Telegraph, DeChambeau and Reed have agreed to "multimillion-dollar deals" to leave the PGA Tour in favor of the Saudi Arabia-financed upstart.

At least eight players, including DeChambeau and Reed, have resigned their PGA Tour memberships to join LIV Golf.

Dustin Johnson, Kevin Na, Sergio Garcia, Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel and Branden Grace previously announced they were stepping away from the PGA Tour.

Phil Mickelson has also announced he will play for LIV, but he is keeping his PGA Tour membership card.

Corrigan noted it's "understood" that Rickie Fowler is "close to being confirmed" for the LIV tour too.

Per Dan Rapaport of Golf Digest, players are preemptively resigning from the PGA Tour to join LIV to avoid potential discipline from the PGA.

"It's to avoid any type of sanctioning," one agent told Rapaport. "It's a perceived leverage play. Basically, you can't fire me if I quit."

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement that members "have not been authorized to participate in the Saudi Golf League's London event" and would be subject to "disciplinary action" for violating tournament regulations.

There hasn't been official confirmation of how much money players are being paid to participate in LIV Golf, but Golf Channel's Brentley Romine reported Mickelson's contract with the series is worth approximately $200 million.

One issue that hasn't been clarified is whether LIV players can participate in golf majors that aren't operated by the PGA Tour.

The U.S. Golf Association says LIV golfers can compete in the U.S. Open, which begins June 16.

LIV will hold its first event at Centurion Club in London, starting Thursday.