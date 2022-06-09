Breaking Down the 'New Guys' Likely Starting at QB for Top 25 Teams

0 of 10

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

The most important player on any football team is the quarterback. And in 2022, nearly 40 percent of college football's early Top 25 teams will have a new signal-caller.

Most notably, projected Top 10 programs Texas A&M, Notre Dame and USC each have a vacancy behind center for next season. While most players here are reasonably familiar thanks to recruiting status, previous QB competitions or otherwise, at least a couple of them likely need an introduction to much of the CFB world.

To create a minimally biased Top 25, we used offseason polls at Pro Football Focus, 247Sports, ESPN, Athlon and The Athletic to create a composite ranking.

From there, we've highlighted the programs that do not return their starting quarterback in 2022.