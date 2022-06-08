X

    Artemi Panarin Ripped By Rangers Fans in Game 4 Loss vs. Lightning

    Erin WalshJune 8, 2022

    AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

    The Eastern Conference Final between the New York Rangers and Tampa Bay Lightning is officially a series after the Bolts tied it 2-2 with a 4-1 win in Game 4 on Tuesday at Amalie Arena.

    New York didn't get particularly great play from any player on Tuesday night, though fans were particularly critical of Artemi Panarin. He did score a goal on the power play late in the third period, but it was too little, too late.

    Panarin's performance this postseason, especially against the Bolts, has left fans wanting more from the player their team is paying $81.5 million over seven years.

    Nick Licalzi @N_Licalzi

    Embarrassing effort by Panarin defensively once again. Just can’t continue to happen if this team plans on winning.

    BlueLineBlueShirts @BLBlueShirts26

    We pay Panarin almost 12 mil and he looks like trash

    John @92In82

    Panarin has to wake up. He cannot continue to play like this. He has no legs, no life. His play has been abysmal. No way around it. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYR</a>

    Sprecks @SprecksNY

    Can we talk about how absurd it is that <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYR</a> has come this far with Panarin playing horribly for 90% of the postseason?

    Matt Traynor @matttraynor

    Man Artemi Panarin is playin real unsure. So frustrating

    Hey it's Ben @BenR_Experience

    Outside of his Game 7 winner in round 1, Panarin been big deadweight all playoffs

    LETS GO RANGERS!!! @Sleevez

    Is it just me or is Panarin not built for the playoffs! Soft players can’t play a hard game &amp; that’s what the nhl playoffs are all about! He plays scared..afraid to take a hit &amp; never throws a hit! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/softbakedBread?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#softbakedBread</a>

    Pierson W. McDonald 🙏🏼🇺🇦 @PiersonMcD

    The Artemi Panarin Bread Company must be outta dough tonight. He’s been the yeast impressive player. His game is a little flat and kinda stale. He kneads to rise up for the NY Rangers.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StanleyCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StanleyCup</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NHL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NHL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoBolts?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoBolts</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NoQuitInNY?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NoQuitInNY</a>

    Matt Calamia @MattCalamia

    Panarin has left a bit to be desired this series. Putting up points but not standing out.

    Chel Squared @ChelSquared

    For as much as Panarin is a special player when the Rangers are on the powerplay, he's been a total no show at even strength in these playoffs

    🎙From Center Ice🎙 @vfcentericepod

    If Panarin wants to actually show up and be GOOD at any time these playoffs, THAT WOULD BE COOL TOO

    Danny Lavarco @dannylavarco

    I’m over Artemi Panarin.

    E R I C @Eric_Only

    Panarin has to be better. Period. That OT goal was weeks ago and he's been nothing but Ice Capades since. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYR</a>

    🇺🇦⚓️DDorcemus⚔🇺🇦 @LordAdmiral7558

    Now Panarin decides now is the time to score...

    Joe @ZachToGarrett

    Panarin shows up when it doesn’t matter attaboy

    Panarin had an impressive regular season, tallying 22 goals and 74 assists for 96 points in 75 games, but his performance this postseason hasn't lived up to fans' expectations.

    The 30-year-old has six goals and 10 assists in 18 games, and two goals and three assists against the Bolts, but he has turned the puck over far too much and also has been a defensive liability.

    According to MoneyPuck.com, Panarin entered Tuesday's game leading all skaters this postseason with 37 giveaways in 17 games, nine more than Jacob Trouba, who has the second-most giveaways with 28.

    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    With the Rangers getting solid production out of many unsuspecting players, such as Andrew Copp and Frank Vatrano, the team needs Panarin to play his game if it wants to reach the Stanley Cup Final.

    Game 5 between the Rangers and Lightning is set for Thursday at 8 p.m. ET in New York.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.