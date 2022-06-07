WWE Rumors on Cody Rhodes' Injury, Roman Reigns' Schedule; Cena Teases Theory Match

Photo credit: WWE.com

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

WWE Reportedly Surprised About Rhodes Injury Leak

WWE was reportedly surprised that news of Cody Rhodes torn pectoral muscle leaked before Sunday's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

According to Fightful Select (h/t Michael Perry of Ringside News), only about 10 people were aware of the nature of Rhodes' injury after it happened, but several reports came out on the day of Hell in a Cell about Rhodes' having suffered a torn pec.

WWE announced during a house show the night before Hell in a Cell that Rhodes had been pulled from a scheduled match against Seth Rollins due to injury, which led to reporters "poking around" for more information, per Sapp.

Despite the significant injury, Rhodes battled through it and beat Rollins in a classic Hell in a Cell match.

Rhodes cut a promo on Monday's Raw about wanting to compete in the Money in the Bank ladder match, but he got attacked by Rollins, who hit him with a sledgehammer.

Sapp noted that it is unlikely Rhodes will pass up on getting his scheduled surgery this week in order to compete at Money in the Bank, meaning the promo about competing in the ladder match was likely just part of the storyline to make Rollins' attack even more heinous.

Leading up to Sunday's match, WWE announced that Rhodes had partially torn his pec during a brawl with Rollins on last week's Raw and then tore his pec completely off the bone while weight training.

Since Cody couldn't tear his pec more than he already did, it came down to pain management and whether he felt he could get through the match.

After Hell in a Cell went off the air, Rhodes cut a passionate promo and told the fans in Rosemont, Illinois, that it was 100 percent his call to wrestle the match and deliver the main event that was advertised.

If the usual timeline to return from a torn pec applies to Rhodes, he should be back by December, which would give him ample time to prepare for the Royal Rumble match.

Given his courageous effort at Hell in a Cell and how much the fans are behind him as a top babyface, Cody has to be considered a heavy favorite to win the Rumble and challenge for a world title at WrestleMania 39.

Update on Reigns' In-Ring Schedule

There is reportedly some uncertainty when it comes to Roman Reigns' next defense of the undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Perry), Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre is locked in for Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, in September, but The Tribal Chief will be in action before then.

Meltzer noted that Reigns will "definitely" wrestle at SummerSlam in late July, although his status for Money in the Bank is up in the air.

Reigns was reportedly supposed to face Riddle at Money in the Bank before WWE reversed course. Meltzer added that while WWE may go back to that, Reigns. vs. Lashley is also a possibility with how WWE is building Lashley up as a top babyface.

If Monday night's episode of Raw is any indication, all signs point toward Reigns vs. Riddle happening eventually, whether it is at Money in the Bank or SummerSlam.

Riddle called out Reigns by name and said he intended to take the world title from him after his role in injuring Randy Orton a few weeks ago.

Reigns was not part of the Hell in a Cell card, and while he wrestled at WrestleMania Backlash, it was a six-man tag team match, and his titles weren't on the line.

The Head of the Table hasn't had a championship defense since beating Brock Lesnar to unify the WWE and Universal Championships at WrestleMania 38 in April, but WWE does seem to be laying the groundwork for his next defense.

Cena Teases Theory Match Ahead of WWE Return

John Cena is continuing to drop hints regarding a potential match against United States champion Theory.

On Monday, Cena posted a photo on his Instagram account of Kevin Owens' boot stepping on the U.S. title.

That photo was from several years ago when Cena and Owens feuded over the United States Championship, and it may be a sign that the veteran intends to pursue the title once again.

On Monday's episode of Raw, WWE announced that Cena is making his return to WWE programming on the June 27 edition of Raw, which is the final Raw before Money in the Bank.

Theory has been calling Cena out and essentially begging for a match with him for months, and Cena has even responded from time to time.

During a recent appearance on WWE's TikTok account, Cena was asked to name the WWE Superstar most in need of an attitude adjustment, and he mentioned Theory.

WWE is clearly heavily invested in the 24-year-old Theory, and some have even compared him to a young Cena.

Theory has been working closely with WWE chairman Vince McMahon for months, and at WrestleMania 38, he wrestled Pat McAfee and took a Stunner from "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.

He subsequently beat Finn Balor for the U.S. title and has been on a roll ever since, including defeating Mustafa Ali at Hell in a Cell.

If WWE wants to get Theory to the next level, a feud with Cena is perhaps the ideal way to make it happen, and it seems as though Cena is interested in the idea.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: profanity).