Bruce Cassidy Fired by Bruins After 6 Seasons as HC; Made Stanley Cup Final in 2019

The Boston Bruins will be in the market for a new head coach this offseason.

The team announced Monday that Bruce Cassidy has been relieved of his head coaching duties after six seasons with the team, which included a trip to the Stanley Cup Final in 2019.

"After 14 years working with Bruce, this was an extremely difficult decision. ... After taking some time to fully digest everything, I felt that the direction of our team for both this season and beyond would benefit from a new voice," Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said in the team's press release.

Boston finished fourth in the Atlantic Division this season with a 51-26-5 record but fell to the Carolina Hurricanes in seven games in the first round of the playoffs. It was the team's sixth consecutive postseason appearance under Cassidy.

The Bruins face multiple questions this offseason, including the future of captain Patrice Bergeron. The 36-year-old veteran center is set to become an unrestricted free agent after declining to negotiate a contract extension during the season.

Bergeron still has a lot left in the tank, as he won the Selke Trophy for an NHL-record fifth time as the league's best defensive forward. He helped lead the Bruins to the Stanley Cup title in 2011 and two conference titles in 2013 and 2019.

In addition to Bergeron's uncertain future, Boston is also dealing with injuries to key players. Left winger Brad Marchand and defenseman Charlie McAvoy are both expected to be out for six months after undergoing recent surgeries. Defenseman Matt Grzelcyk will likely miss five months because of a shoulder procedure.