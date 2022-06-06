Former Patriots RB Danny Woodhead Fails to Qualify for 2022 U.S. Open

AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

Danny Woodhead's quest to qualify for the 2022 U.S. Open ended Monday.

The former New England Patriots running back shot 10 over in a two-round qualifying event at Springfield Country Club in Springfield, Ohio. That score put him well off the pace required in order to advance.

Woodhead's effort in a regional event in Omaha, Nebraska was good enough to move him into the final qualifying stage. Still, the 37-year-old faced long odds of claiming one of the eight U.S. Open berths to be handed out in Springfield.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said he was following his former player's exploits on the course:

A birdie on No. 4 put Woodhead at one under in the first round, but that proved to be the zenith of his day. A bogey followed on No. 5, and he double-bogeyed the ninth hole to make the turn at two over. Three bogeys and another double bogey dropped him to seven over at the halfway mark of the event.

Woodhead got his second round started with a triple bogey on No. 10. Although his play leveled out a bit after that, it was far too little too late when the top performers were multiple shots under par.

Although Monday's event wasn't televised, Woodhead will be profiled as part of Golf Channel's From Many, One: Inside the 2022 U.S. Open Championship docuseries. The first episode will air Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET.