The Real Winners and Losers From 2022 WWE Hell in a Cell Match CardJune 6, 2022
The Real Winners and Losers From 2022 WWE Hell in a Cell Match Card
WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 had a card that did not feel worthy of a hot Chicago crowd, but the talent often outworks the build. That was certainly true on Sunday.
Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch and Asuka stole the show early. In an incredible roughly 19-minute battle, the three women put on one of the best performances of the year. The EST barely pulled out the win.
Bobby Lashley got a timely assist from Cedric Alexander and managed to defeat Omos and MVP. He then called his shot for the WWE Championship.
Judgment Day picked up a big win over AJ Styles, Finn Balor and Liv Morgan thanks to impressive cohesion as a group. In particular, Rhea Ripley and Morgan made the most of a larger spotlight.
Mustafa Ali fought with all he had for the Chicago crowd, hoping to win his first WWE title. However, Theory beat him, potentially ending his championship dreams.
These stars and more did everything they could to stand out, but some were real winners. Others were losers by the end of the night.
Winners: Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch and Asuka
WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 may have had a seven match card, but Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch and Asuka stole the show in the opener. Nothing even got close the rest of the way.
The crowd was all behind the action, proving the impact and power of women's wrestling, especially from three of the absolute best. While The EST won in the end, all three women showcased themselves at HIAC.
This match was followed by a promo package for Roman Reigns, who has not defended either men's world title in two months. It only further highlighted how the women are carrying WWE at the moment.
This is a battle that needs to be run back at some point. Belair vs. Asuka or Belair vs. Lynch are both main-event-level matches as well as the combination of all three.
The three were put in the opener to pop the crowd, but they made the rest of this event look irrelevant in comparison.
Winner: Bobby Lashley
Bobby Lashley has been stuck in this rivalry with Omos since WrestleMania. He lost a key match and his manager MVP. It felt like he had been thrown down the card for the younger and larger star.
Instead, WWE Hell in a Cell proved that the company is still focused on The All Mighty. He not only managed to defeat Omos and MVP but also called his shot at Roman Reigns.
Given his history and pure power, he is one of the rare men that could genuinely dethrone the WWE undisputed universal champion. He just needed to get past a feud that was in many ways beneath him.
The future looks bright for The All Mighty. Not that long ago, Lashley was WWE champion for the first time. He could soon be a three-time world champion.
Loser: Ezekiel
Ezekiel may be the younger brother of Elias, but at WWE Hell in a Cell, he looked a lot like his brother. He fought hard but could not seriously compete with one of WWE's best.
The point of repackaging him was to give him a fresh perspective. However, after losing cleanly to KO as his rival yelled into the air that he was Elias, nothing felt different from before.
While Ezekiel did not need to win, he needed more than this. This was a chance to prove himself as an exciting talent on a bigger stage.
Hopefully, the story to come will solidify why Ezekiel is in WWE. There are only so many more ways for Owens to say Ezekiel is Elias.
Winners: Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan
Judgment Day has been a breath of fresh air on Monday Night Raw. This stable is the rare character angle on a show that lacks for serious gimmicks. It has done great work in elevating Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest.
Another woman that has benefited from this spotlight is Liv Morgan. She has always professed that she just needs an opportunity to shine. She made the most of it at Hell in a Cell.
In a match that included great veterans like Edge, AJ Styles and Finn Balor, the women felt the most motivated. It is rare that either get 16 minutes in the ring, so they did not waste it.
The action was fast-paced. Even when Morgan and Ripley were on the apron, they were the most animated.
Hopefully, after the loss to Judgment Day, Morgan will continue to keep a position on Raw that allows her moments like this. The Nightmare will certainly continue to benefit from the group.
Loser: Mustafa Ali
Mustafa Ali walked into his hometown with a quiet momentum. Everyone was behind him in his pursuit of the WWE United States Championship. However, WWE has rarely let hometown talent shine.
At least he and Theory got the time to put on a good match that went back and forth to the wire. The Chicago native pushed Theory to one of his best performances to date.
It still feels like this was Ali's one-and-only opportunity. As he did not win this match, it is hard to believe he will ever capture WWE gold.
While he has the talent to challenge anyone, even Roman Reigns with the right build, Ali's size has held him back often. He is surrounded by bigger men that seem to be much clearer WWE favorites.
The next few weeks will indicate if this was merely a setback or the end of Ali's second run in WWE.