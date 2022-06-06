The Real Winners and Losers From 2022 WWE Hell in a Cell Match Card

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 had a card that did not feel worthy of a hot Chicago crowd, but the talent often outworks the build. That was certainly true on Sunday.

Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch and Asuka stole the show early. In an incredible roughly 19-minute battle, the three women put on one of the best performances of the year. The EST barely pulled out the win.



Bobby Lashley got a timely assist from Cedric Alexander and managed to defeat Omos and MVP. He then called his shot for the WWE Championship.

Judgment Day picked up a big win over AJ Styles, Finn Balor and Liv Morgan thanks to impressive cohesion as a group. In particular, Rhea Ripley and Morgan made the most of a larger spotlight.

Mustafa Ali fought with all he had for the Chicago crowd, hoping to win his first WWE title. However, Theory beat him, potentially ending his championship dreams.

These stars and more did everything they could to stand out, but some were real winners. Others were losers by the end of the night.

