Oilers’ Evander Kane Suspended 1 Game for Hit That Injured Avalanche’s Nazem Kadri

Curtis Comeau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NHL Department of Player Safety announced that Edmonton Oilers left wing Evander Kane has been suspended one game for boarding Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri.

The play occurred early in Game 3 of the Avs' Western Conference Final series against the Edmonton Oilers.

Kane received a five-minute major penalty.

Kadri is out for at least the remainder of the Western Conference Final because of an undisclosed injury, per Avs head coach Jared Bednar (h/t Peter Baugh of The Athletic).

According to Gene Principe of Sportsnet, Kadri was seen with a soft cast on his right wrist Sunday.

The Avalanche lead the best-of-seven series three games to none after a 4-2 win over the Oilers on Saturday. Game 4 will take place on Monday at 8 p.m. ET in Edmonton.

Kadri is a big loss for the Avs. The 31-year-old has been sensational in this year's playoffs with six goals and eight assists in 13 games. He notably had the primary assist on the Avs' first three goals in a 4-0 win over Edmonton in Game 2.

Kane won't be easy to replace either. The 30-year-old dominated in limited action this year with 22 goals and 17 assists in 43 games. That's in addition to his NHL-high 13 goals in this season's playoffs.

Ultimately, the Oilers' backs are against the wall down 3-0. While not impossible, a comeback is unlikely against the Western Conference's top seed this year. The question for the Avs is the state of Kadri's health come Stanley Cup time.

It's unclear when the Final will take place until the New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning series nears its conclusion. Right now, the Blueshirts hold a 2-1 series edge with Game 4 set for Tuesday. But Kadri would be a tough loss if he's forced to miss any Stanley Cup time.

For now, both teams need to regroup without their productive forwards as the Western Conference Final moves on.