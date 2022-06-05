NBA Rumors: Quin Snyder 'Remains Eager to Coach' After Resigning as Jazz HC

Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

Quin Snyder has stepped down as head coach of the Utah Jazz on Sunday, but that doesn't mean his coaching career will take a pause.

According to Chris Mannix os Sports Illustrated, the 55-year-old "remains eager to coach." Mannix added that Snyder "felt that it was time for a change, both for himself and the Jazz."

In a statement, Snyder said he parted ways with the Jazz because he felt the team needed a new voice at the helm:

Utah's announcement stated that Snyder is "concluding his tenure as the franchise's head coach." He had two years remaining on his contract with the team.

Snyder is the second-winningest coach in Jazz history, with an all-time record of 372-264 in the regular season. He coached Utah to a 49-33 record in 2021-22 for its second consecutive first-place finish in the Northwest Division.

The Jazz made the playoffs for six straight years under Snyder but failed to advance past the Western Conference semifinals. This year was no different, as Utah fell to the Dallas Mavericks in six games in the first round.

Snyder is a well-respected coach who will surely draw interest from teams looking for a change. He reportedly was coveted by the Los Angeles Lakers a few months ago before they hired Darvin Ham as head coach.

The Charlotte Hornets are the only team that has yet to fill its head coaching vacancy.