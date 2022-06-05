Hawks' Trae Young on Hecklers: 'Nothing People Say to Me Will Affect Me'

Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images

Trae Young admitted taunts and chants from opposing fans might have bothered him earlier in his basketball career, but the Atlanta Hawks star no longer worries about it.

"Nothing people say to me will affect me," Young told Natasha Dye of People.

While Young is a hero in Atlanta, opposing fanbases have not had the same opinion during his four-year NBA career. New York Knicks fans especially hold a grudge after their squad was eliminated by the Hawks in the first round of the 2021 playoffs.

"I'm at a space where everything's been said," Young explained. "So, there's really nothing new."

The 23-year-old has already earned two All-Star selections and led Atlanta to the Eastern Conference Finals last season. There is still a long path to a championship, however, especially after the 43-39 squad suffered a first-round loss to the Miami Heat this season.

Young must continue to tune out the opposing fans if he wants to get over the top in 2022-23.