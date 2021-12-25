Trae Young Shades Knicks Fans for 'F--k Trae Young' Chant During Christmas Game

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Fans at Madison Square Garden didn't forget about Trae Young, even though the Atlanta Hawks star wasn't available for the Christmas Day game against the New York Knicks.

Late in the fourth quarter of the Knicks' 101-87 win over the Hawks, fans broke out a "f--k Trae Young" chant.

Young tweeted about the New York City fans acknowledging him, despite not being in the building:

Young joined an illustrious group of NBA players who have drawn the ire of Knicks fans thanks to his antics last postseason.

After hitting the game-winning shot in the final seconds of Game 1 in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs, Young put his finger to his mouth and was seen mouthing "it's quiet as f--k in here" to the MSG crowd.

Knicks fans responded in Game 2 by breaking out a "f--k Trae Young" chant in the final seconds of New York's 101-92 victory.

That would be the last celebratory moment for the Knicks and their fans during the 2020-21 season. Young led the Hawks to three straight victories to send New York home. He dropped 36 points in the decisive Game 5 at Madison Square Garden.

Young missed his third straight game on Saturday due to health and safety protocols. The 23-year-old will have a chance to address Knicks fans in person when the Hawks return to New York on March 22.