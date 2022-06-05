WWE NXT In Your House 2022 Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights, More

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

WWE NXT In Your House 2022 was the first premium live event for NXT 2.0 since NXT Stand & Deliver. Much has changed since that time, which made this a very different show.

Bron Breakker has been battling the mind games of Joe Gacy for months. While he has his challenger beat in a physical battle, Gacy was looking to get him disqualified to win the NXT Championship.

Mandy Rose has dominated NXT with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, but all three women were required to put their titles on the line against dangerous challengers. Wendy Choo was after the NXT Women's Championship, while Katana Chance and Kayden Carter wanted the NXT women's tag titles.

Cameron Grimes finally faced former NXT North American champion Carmelo Hayes one on one with the gold on the line. The champion needed to prove he could beat one of NXT's greatest modern champions to solidify his own reign.

The Creed Brothers looked for revenge and gold in a tag team clash with Pretty Deadly. Tony D'Angelo and Santos Escobar clashed in a six-man tag team match where the fate of the families was on the line.

This show had potential, but it was far more down than up, with multiple matches not delivering.

