WWE NXT In Your House 2022 Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights, More
WWE NXT In Your House 2022 was the first premium live event for NXT 2.0 since NXT Stand & Deliver. Much has changed since that time, which made this a very different show.
Bron Breakker has been battling the mind games of Joe Gacy for months. While he has his challenger beat in a physical battle, Gacy was looking to get him disqualified to win the NXT Championship.
Mandy Rose has dominated NXT with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, but all three women were required to put their titles on the line against dangerous challengers. Wendy Choo was after the NXT Women's Championship, while Katana Chance and Kayden Carter wanted the NXT women's tag titles.
Cameron Grimes finally faced former NXT North American champion Carmelo Hayes one on one with the gold on the line. The champion needed to prove he could beat one of NXT's greatest modern champions to solidify his own reign.
The Creed Brothers looked for revenge and gold in a tag team clash with Pretty Deadly. Tony D'Angelo and Santos Escobar clashed in a six-man tag team match where the fate of the families was on the line.
This show had potential, but it was far more down than up, with multiple matches not delivering.
Tony D'Angelo, Stacks and Dimes vs. Legado Del Fantasma - Loser Joins Winning Family
- Stacks and Two Dimes talked about what it means to be in The Don's family in a pre-taped video package.
- When Escobar got the hot tag, Legado took over as Wilde and Del Toro dove onto Stacks and Two Dimes, followed by a suicide dive from The Emperor on The Don.
- Legado hit their High-Low finisher to nearly get the win, but the pinfall was broken up. The action fell apart down soon after, with a loud "This is Awesome" chant.
Tony D'Angelo and Santos Escobar looked ready to start, but Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo and Troy "Two Dimes" Donovan quickly took over the early action against Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro.
This was a good opener, but it wasn't much more than a strong WWE NXT 2.0 tag team match. The crowd was a bit generous in their loud reactions to the action.
It made the most sense for Legado to join the new stable. There should be plenty of fun to be had in the aftermath of this result. Escobar will be forced to play the lackey while Elektra Lopez will have to deal with Tony D in other ways.
Grade: B
NXT Women's Tag Titles: Toxic Attraction (c) vs. Katana Chance and Kayden Carter
- Chance and Carter had an exciting entrance, partying through the crowd.
- The green outfits of both teams blended together, making it harder to follow.
- Toxic Attraction nearly got the win off a High-Low combination. Chance and Carter nearly got the win off the elevated 450 splash.
- A promo for Alba Fyre was shown, watched by Lash Legend, Tatum Paxley and a few other women. Legend talked trash on Fyre, but Paxley was the only one willing to actually challenge Fyre.
The tag team cohesion of Katana Chance and Kayden Carter was difficult for Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne to match. However, Toxic Attraction found their moment as Jacy Jayne cheap-shot Carter to set up a bridging German suplex by Dolin to retain.
This was a fine match despite the impressive tag team work of Chance and Carter. The challengers have the kind of cohesion that can help them stand out amongst the competition.
However, the finish was anticlimatic, combined with a rushed pace. Without a clear plot, it was hard to follow the action, especially when Dolin and Jayne had control.
With Toxic Attraction retaining, it is hard to see anyone ready to defeat the tag champions. Rozanne Perez and Cora Jade may be able to form a tag team soon, but that is the only group that makes sense.
Grade: C
NXT North American Championship: Cameron Grimes (c) vs. Carmelo Hayes
- Grimes planted Melo with a headscissors followed by a superkick for two.
- Trick distracted Grimes and took a Cave-In for his effort.
Cameron Grimes fought hard against both Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams at ringside. However, much like his first encounter with The A Champion, the number's game was too much, and he fell to the diving axe kick.
This was a solid match between two very game wrestlers. The action was fast without being hard to follow, and the two hit familiar beats together. What held this back is that it was nothing new from their past matches.
The result was surprising, mainly because it cut Grimes' legs out from under him. This title run was supposed his time to shine. Instead, he was labeled as inferior to Melo.
Grade: B
NXT Women's Championship: Mandy Rose (c) vs. Wendy Choo
- Rose planted Choo with a side slam on the apron and nearly got a count-out.
- Rose ripped up Choo's pillow, which caused Choo to see red and violently attack the champion.
- Afterward, Toxic Attraction stood tall together with all the gold.
- Backstage, Tiffany Stratton and Perez were interviewed about the NXT Women's Breakout Tournament finals, both certain of victory.
Mandy Rose found a larger challenger than expected in Wendy Choo. However, after throwing her off the top rope, the NXT women's champion won with a bicycle knee.
This was an okay defense from Rose, mainly defined by story over action. The two tried to present Choo as a more serious competitor, but the action was too sloppy in moments to sell that she had a real chance.
While Choo was not the best challenger, she should have been able to add more drama to this contest. The build made the win feel possible, but the match made it obvious immediately that Rose would retain.
The whole run of Toxic Attraction has grown boring. There are no clear challengers for any of them anymore. Alba Fyre has a chance, as does Roxanne Perez, but the matches do not sound exciting as rematches from earlier losses to Rose.
Grade: D+
NXT Tag Team Titles: Pretty Deadly (c) vs. The Creed Brothers
- Earlier in the night, Ivy Nile tried to get Roderick Strong to back off on his stipulation to throw The Creed Brothers out of Diamond Mine, but he held firm.
- Creed Brothers tried to hit a pair of running low clotheslines on Pretty Deadly, but the heels ran out. They then planted Julius on the steel steps outside.
- Julius had a chance to use the NXT Tag Team Championship against Pretty Deadly, but he chose to stick to his morals and gave it to the referee.
- The Creeds' parents were watching at ringside and celebrated with them after the win.
While Elton Prince and Kit Wilson used every trick in the book to retain, Julius and Brutus Creed were on a roll that would not be denied. Julius hit a Shooting Star Press followed by the low running clothesline for the win.
This was by far the best match of the night. It had stakes and emotion from the outset. Both teams told the story of their rivalry where Pretty Deadly did not have enough tactics to overcome The Creed Brothers' power.
Finally, The Creeds are tag team champions. It was a long time coming, but this always had to be the end game. This reign can be one to remember as Julius and Brutus get better with each performance.
It was a shame to dethrone Pretty Deadly so soon, but Prince and Wilson are multiple-time champions already across NXT and NXT UK. They will find much more success in the future.
Grade: A+
NXT Championship: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Joe Gacy
- Gacy cut a confident promo about his future as champion early in the match. Just before the bell, Gacy slapped the champion in the face.
- Breakker nearly started swinging a steel chair at the hooded men at ringside, but he held back, allowing Gacy to send him head-first into the chair and the steel post.
- Gacy tried an Eddie Guerrero disqualification with a steel chair, forcing a second referee to get involved to explain the situation to the main ref.
- Breakker speared Gacy off the apron through the announce table. On returning, Gacy pulled a chair into the ring and used the distraction to hit a low blow.
Joe Gacy knew his strategy and leaned into it. He played on Bron Breakker's anger while wearing him down with explosive offense. However, Breakker channeled his frustration into focused offense.
Breakker smacked one of Gacy's hooded men at ringside with a steel chair then speared Gacy off a handspring. He finished it with a military press powerslam.
Much like in their first match, Breakker and Gacy showed obvious chemistry, The challenger was more animated this time around with the story clear. He wanted to pull out Breakker's worst tendencies and force a disqualification.
The finish was much stronger, clearly making Gacy a threat while established Breakker was on a higher level. The right man won, keeping the NXT champion as the symbol of excellence in NXT 2.0.
Grade
A-
