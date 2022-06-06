Buying or Selling Latest NHL Trade and Free-Agency Rumors

0 of 5

AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

It's that time again.

The NHL's postseason is down to its final four teams, and the league's other 28 are looking forward to getting another crack at things come October.

Among their agenda items in the meantime are perusing the roster of impending free agents to see which ones might provide the best competitive fits.

Some will stay with their current teams. Some will move to new addresses. And between now and the start of the free-agency signing period on July 13, rumors will fly.

The B/R hockey team stepped in to weed through the rumors and determine which are worthy of "Buy" labels and which others should best have the word "Sell" attached.

Scroll through to see what we came up with, and drop us a thought or two of your own in the comments section.