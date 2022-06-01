Dark-Horse Destinations for Top 2022 NHL Free Agents

0 of 8

Expect the usual bidding frenzy from NHL general managers for the top unrestricted free agents when the market opens at noon ET on July 13.

Several big-name stars could be available to the highest bidder. Notable forwards include Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin and Calgary Flames left wing Johnny Gaudreau, while the top defensemen include Malkin's teammate Kris Letang and the Dallas Stars' John Klingberg.

Some of these players could re-sign on July 13 or soon afterward. Most who head to free agency will sign within hours of the market opening.

Below, we looked at a dark-horse destination for this year's top UFAs, based on salary-cap space and roster need. We've excluded Patrice Bergeron given his intention to return to the Bruins or retire.

