Biggest Takeaways From WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2022 Results

Credit: WWE.com

NXT may focus a great deal of attention on Bron Breakker and present the second-generation star as the face of this era, but it is another champion who continues to prove that his star burns brighter than that of any of the brand's competitors.

Saturday night, Carmelo Hayes became a two-time NXT North American champion by way of his win over Cameron Grimes in a fantastic wrestling match. Hayes paid off a two-month journey back to the title, winning relatively clean and showcasing the skill set that has captured the attention of fans and analysts alike.

Not only is Hayes one of the better in-ring performers on the extremely young NXT roster, but he carries himself like someone who knows stardom is within reach. The look, charisma, ability to hang with anyone on the roster in the ring and on the mic, and his understanding of how to present himself at the level he wants to achieve come together to create a wrestler with greater upside and tangibles than even Breakker.

Look no further than Saturday's show. With considerable pressure on him and Grimes to deliver a match that lived up to lofty expectations from fans who have come to rely on Hayes to show up, show out and steal the show, he did just that.

A lesser star of his age would have folded under the bright lights and failed both themselves and Grimes. Instead, Hayes excelled, regained a title he probably should have lost and had the best match on the card with, arguably, the MVP of NXT in Grimes.

Much is made of Breakker's family lineage but it is impossible to look at Hayes, how far advanced he is in terms of capturing the attention of the audience the moment he steps through the curtain, and not conclude that he is significantly ahead of Breakker.

And justifiably so.

Others have and will continue to get more attention than Hayes but the uber-smart, even more athletically gifted competitor will continue to showcase his personality, highlight his in-ring offerings and leave fans buzzing about his latest performance every time he sets foot inside the squared circle.

Then, there is no second-generation pedigree that will prevent Hayes from surpassing him as the face of the brand. His performance Saturday night once again proved as much.