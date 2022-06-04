CFB Odds 2022: Over/Under Season Win Totals for All 131 FBS Teams

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The over/under regular-season win totals for all 131 Division I-FBS college football teams dropped Saturday, per Collin Sherwin and Nick Simon for DraftKings Nation.

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and Ohio State all lead the way with over/unders of 10.5.

None of those are big surprises. Georgia won last year's national title, and Alabama was the runner-up. Ohio State is still led by Heisman Trophy candidate and quarterback C.J. Stroud and figures to contend for the Big Ten title yet again.

Clemson won 10 games (including playoffs) last season in what was considered a down year for the team. The ACC isn't expected to be a powerhouse conference, so Clemson could very well eclipse its Vegas mark of 10.5 wins.

On the opposite end, a host of teams bring up the rear at 2.5 wins, including UConn, Temple and Vanderbilt.

As far as new faces in new places go, Lincoln Riley's USC Trojans have an over/under total of 9.5 wins. The Trojans are expected to make a big leap under the former Oklahoma coach, who went 55-10 with the Sooners. He'll have some work to do with USC, which went 4-8 last year.

Oklahoma, which is now led by former Clemson defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Brent Venables, also has a 9.5-win total.

Elsewhere, Mario Cristobal's Miami Hurricanes have an 8.5-win total after going 7-5 last year. Cristobal left Oregon for his alma mater in December.

The LSU Tigers are now led by former Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly. The sportsbooks don't have particularly high hopes for LSU in Kelly's first year with the team holding a seven-win total after the Tigers went just 6-7 the year before.

Former Fighting Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman took over for Kelly, and the sportsbooks gave his team an 8.5 over/under win total.

Other schools high on the ledger include Boise State and Michigan with 9.5-win totals.

This year's college football season will begin August 27.

